Virgin Voyages ‘committed to making sure every sailor feels respected,’ following Ashley Everett controversy 

After professional dancer and former Beyoncé dance captain Ashley Everett claimed she was kicked off the stage while dancing during a recent Virgin Voyages cruise, the company says it is committed to making sure everyone on board feels welcome.

On Tuesday, April 21, while on a special content creator cruise, the 37-year-old dancer called out the adult-only cruise line on Threads, accusing them of not fully acknowledging Black creators after she said she was removed from a stage while dancing to “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” by Beyoncé.

“Virgin Voyages wants Black creators and all their sauce—but doesn’t acknowledge, highlight, or actually know them,” the professional dancer began in the since-deleted posts.

“I was kicked off the @virginvoyages club stage while dancing to the SINGLE LADIES song for the CONTENT CREATOR CRUISE I was INVITED ON—all because someone complained…” she continued. “They kicked me off. I left—immediately after they let all the complaining white folks up on that same stage.”

Later that day, in a statement to theGrio, the cruise line confirmed it was aware of the incident and provided additional context.

According to the company, the situation unfolded as Everett was dancing on a DJ stage with other guests, where people are not typically allowed for safety reasons. At some point, she and others were asked to step down and continue from the dance floor.

“This was a safety-based decision made in the moment, not directed at any one individual,” a Virgin Voyages PR representative said.

“Our team reached out to Ashley during the voyage to listen and better understand her experience, because creating a welcoming, inclusive environment is core to who we are,” the statement continued. “This sailing was intentionally curated to bring together a diverse group of creators across backgrounds and communities. We take any suggestion of discrimination seriously, and we remain committed to making sure every Sailor feels respected while keeping our spaces safe for everyone on board.”

By the next day, Wednesday, April 22, Everett had deleted her initial posts and issued an apology to the cruise line on Threads.

“I want to clear something up from my birthday trip with @virginvoyages. After getting more clarity, I realized the situation I spoke about involved other guests—not the Virgin team. That part matters, and I take full responsibility for misdirecting that frustration,” she wrote.

“@virginvoyages, I sincerely apologize. You’ve been nothing but supportive and intentional in resolving everything, and I truly appreciate that.”

In a text attachment to the post, she added, “The truth is I’ve had an amazing time overall, and I’m excited to still share all the fun and beautiful moments from this trip.”

Everett was among more than 1,000 creators invited to the brand’s largest activation to date, a three-night voyage from Miami to Bimini in the Bahamas in partnership with TikTok, designed as an immersive, creator-led experience aboard the Scarlet Lady.

Following her apology, Virgin Voyages shared an additional statement with theGrio, noting that it has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees.

Across social media, many creators, including several Black attendees, have been posting highlights from the trip. From TikTok videos documenting the three-day voyage—including GRWMs, ship tours, and day-in-the-life content—to Threads posts reflecting on the experience, many participants described the trip as a success. For some Black creators, it also appeared to be their first major brand trip.

The PR representative concluded, “We remain committed to making sure every Sailor feels respected while keeping our spaces safe for everyone on board.”