Days after Chi Osse’s arrest, Mamdani launches Deed Theft Prevention Office in continued outreach to Black communities

Two days after New York City Council Member Chi Ossé was arrested protesting the planned eviction of one of his constituents, Mayor Zohran Mamdani has taken action.

On Friday (Apr. 24), Mamdani established the Office of Deed Theft Prevention, headed by homeowner assistance lawyer Peter White, who has worked on deed theft litigation, foreclosures, bankruptcy and landlord-tenant disputes. He previously worked as a supervising attorney at the nonprofit organization Access Justice Brooklyn, providing pro bono legal services to low-income residents.

“The establishment of this office and the work going forward is an act of empathy for people,” White said during a news conference on Friday. “I see it as a direct correlation and an extension of the work that I’ve previously done. I’m excited to get this going.”

Scammers are stealing homes from New Yorkers — and Black and Brown homeowners are being targeted the most.



We're launching the Mayor's Office of Deed Theft Prevention, led by Director Peter White, to defend vulnerable homeowners.



And we are pausing the tax lien sale for the… pic.twitter.com/EZ3wV71Q6F — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 24, 2026

Ossé’s arrest on Wednesday was in protest of a tenant who had resided at the apartment for decades and became a victim of “deed theft,” which is a form of fraud affecting Black homeowners, as home ownership is transferred to a third-party illegally without consent. The practice often involves the use of forged documents, short sales and foreclosure rescue scams.

“The theft of a home is the theft of a family’s future,” Mamdani said in a statement. “Deed theft preys on the New Yorkers who can least afford it. Today, we are bringing the full force of city government to bear to stop it – to protect homeowners, defend generational wealth and make clear that this city will not tolerate the exploitation of our communities.”

The resident at the center of Ossé’s arrest on Wednesday has a complicated story, according to court records. Camella Charrington’s home is tied to an older relative through a Georgia conservatorship, with competing claims over the home’s sale. New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s office stated that the case was a property dispute, not a case of deed theft.

Ossé is hopeful that the new office will help provide clarity to cases such as Charrington’s.

“Having a dedicated office that is creating awareness and educating people will help them figure out if they’re dealing with deed theft or not, or point them in the right direction to seek help even if they’re not dealing with deed theft,” Ossé told THE CITY. He was on hand at the ceremony announcing the new position in his district, which includes neighborhoods such as Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights, which are historically Black and have been the frequent target of deed thefts for residents.

In a letter to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Ossé and others revealed that from 2014 to 2023, state officials received about 3,500 complaints of deed theft.

“New York will not allow homes to be stolen through paperwork or pressure, or turned into speculative chips in someone else’s portfolio,” Ossé said.