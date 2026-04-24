Trump slams Candace Owens as ‘Low IQ’ in post claiming conservative host ‘USES RICH WHITE MEN’

President Donald Trump unleashed his latest online tirade against conservative firebrand Candace Owens, calling the former MAGA darling “low IQ,” a frequent insult used against Black women.

In a Truth Social post Friday evening, Trump wrote, “Candace Owens’ stock, which was never very high, has fallen a long way.”

The U.S. president called out Owens’ personal attack on Brigitte Macron, the first lady of France, whom Owens has repeatedly accused of being a trans woman. Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, who sued Owens for defamation, are friends and allies.

“Her attack on the First Lady of France is despicable,” said Trump, who added, “I believe, in this case, without verification, she is an extremely Low IQ individual!”

The post also included a doctored TIME magazine cover with an unflattering image of Owens with blurbs that read, “Candace Owens Lies, Lies, Lies,” “Uses Rich Men,” “0% Fact Check Ratio On All Credible Fact Checking Sites” and “Protects Sex Offenders.”

“Trump is back doing one of his favorite things, taking cheap shots at Black women instead of showing an ounce of seriousness about the job he was elected to do,” Brandon Weathersby, a spokesperson for American Bridge 21st Century, said in reaction to the president’s post. He tells theGrio, “I may not share any of Owens’ values—and obviously disavow her attacks on Brigitte Macron—but I can see this is the same tired pattern Trump has shown for years.”

He added, “Meanwhile, the people who voted for him are getting squeezed on rent, groceries, and bills, and this is what he chooses to spend his time on. It’s petty, it’s small, and it says everything about his priorities.”

Trump’s personal attack on Owens comes after he railed against her and other conservative influencers who have denounced their support for the president and his MAGA movement over a series of actions, most notably Trump’s war in Iran.

Candace Owens also took Trump to task for his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which have dogged Trump politically. She has also clashed with another Trump ally, Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative influencer and podcaster Charlie Kirk.

President Trump calling Owens “low IQ” comes just days after he used the term to describe U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a double Harvard graduate and the first Black woman on the court.

As theGrio previously reported, Trump has repeatedly used the “low IQ” term to attack his perceived political enemies, many of whom have been Black women, including U.S. Reps. Jasmine Crockett, Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Minutes after using the term against Owens, he used it again to attack U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Hakeem “High Tax” Jeffries is a Low IQ individual who is not smart enough to be “running” the Democrat Party, and certainly not smart enough to be involved in running the United States of America,” the president wrote.



