Jasmine Crockett points out irony in Trump calling her ‘low IQ,’ explains why some Republicans actually ‘love’ her

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett is often described as a rising star of the Democratic Party. So much so that the Texas congresswoman has become a fixture among Republicans who try to paint Democrats as radical, often using her name to evoke what they say is wrong with liberalism and the broader Democratic Party.

“If that’s their new star, they’re in serious trouble,” President Donald Trump said of Crockett at the National Republican Congressional Committee gala in April.

This week, Trump took to Truth Social to trash Crockett again, along with other popular progressive Democrats, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In a rant mostly targeting AOC, Trump called Crockett a “seriously Low IQ individual.”

“Trump loves to call a woman of color low IQ,” Crockett told theGrio during a wide-ranging interview.

The attorney-turned-congresswoman pointed out that despite Trump questioning her intelligence, she’s actually more educated–and she pointed out that AI can prove it.

Crockett recalled a social media post she saw in which someone asked the AI tool Grok–which ironically is owned by Trump’s (former?) friend and advisor, Elon Musk—who has more education.

“Grok laid it out and was like it’s Representative Crockett–because I do,” she asserted. “I’ve got more education than he does, so I don’t think the low IQ title is sticking very well. Maybe those who are just loyal cult followers.”

In fact, Crockett says she believes that many Republicans actually find her appealing, which is the real reason why Trump and party leaders like to call her out.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 20: Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“I think the Republicans are nervous about me. I think that they are just doing everything that they can to try to drive down my favorability within their own party,” she said. The viral sensation explained, “They’re not talking to my supporters. They’re not talking to Democrats. They’re talking to Republicans. And I think that the fear is that there are Republicans who actually like me, despite what they say.”

She continued, “I personally believe that they are trying to do everything that they can to convince their own base that I’m somebody who should be discredited.”

Crockett shared that she’s had “random” encounters with Republicans across the country who have stopped her in public to tell her how much they “love” her.

“Obviously, they say that they don’t agree with my policies, but they do believe that I’m genuinely fighting for what’s best for this country, and so they appreciate that,” she said.

Acknowledging her public appeal, which has made her a regular on cable news television, Crockett said she believes she “resonates” with the public because, “I have not become so far removed from the people that I can’t talk to the people and be of the people.”

However, with national notoriety also comes threats of political violence. Many Democrats have gone on high alert about their safety over the past several years. That concern has only swelled after the political assassination of a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband and the attempted murder of another and his wife two weeks ago.

Crockett admits she is on a “high alert list” amid “constantly” being on Trump’s radar. She bemoaned, “His loyalists are willing to do harmful things, as we saw on January 6.”

Unfortunately, federal funding for the security protection of members of Congress isn’t enough, particularly outside of official business. Following the Minnesota assassination, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries urged House Speaker Mike Johnson to increase the funding allowance for security.

In the absence of additional congressional support, Crockett told theGrio her team has to independently work out her security operations, which she said is “quite unfortunate.”

“A lot of this we have to do on our own, through our own campaign funds,” she explained. “I’m thankful for grassroots donors who pour into our campaign…It’s the people who are protecting me, and I appreciate that, and that’s why I will forever and continue to be a champion for the people.”

Crockett said of her supporters, “I’ve got their back and they’ve got mine.” She added, “They are the only ones who are providing any real level of protection for me in this moment, because the Congress fails to do what it needs to do to protect elected members of the House and Senate.”