Black excellence and bold fashion take center stage at the 2026 TIME100 Gala

The world’s most influential figures gathered under one roof at TIME’s annual TIME100 Gala, celebrating leaders, creatives, and changemakers who are pushing culture forward across industries. Beyond the accolades, the night served as a masterclass in red carpet storytelling, where fashion became its own form of expression.

Among the evening’s standout honorees were Keke Palmer, Sterling K. Brown, Zoe Saldaña, Coco Jones, health advocate Precious Matsoso, and model Anok Yai. This lineup reflects the global and cultural reach of this year’s list. Each honoree represents a different lane of impact, from entertainment and advocacy to fashion and public health, reinforcing TIME’s ongoing commitment to spotlighting those shaping what’s next.

And while the list itself carried weight, the red carpet delivered a visual narrative all its own.

La La Anthony arrived in a gold tassel gown that moved with intention. The corseted structure gave the look a sculpted edge, while layered fringe added dimension from neckline to hem. Styled with black cat-eye glasses and statement gold jewelry, the ensemble balanced drama with precision.

Yai, never one to miss, commanded attention in a green crocodile-textured gown fresh off the couture runway. The sculptural neckline framed a diamond statement piece, while the structured skirt created a silhouette that felt both modern and regal. It was a reminder of her ability to turn high fashion into a moment.

Keke Palmer leaned into contrast, pairing a corseted black top with a velvet checkered skirt that played with texture and shape. A lace-trimmed slip detail added softness to the structured look. At the same time, her finger-waved pixie and diamond accents kept the styling sharp and polished—effortlessly blending vintage inspiration with contemporary flair.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Keke Palmer attends the 2026 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Then there was Coco Jones, who delivered one of the night’s most romantic looks. Wearing a strapless gown with a black corseted bodice and bold red rose detail, she let the drama unfold through a voluminous white tulle skirt. The silhouette struck a balance between classic elegance and modern statement-making, cementing her as one of the evening’s standout style stars.

Together, the night’s honorees didn’t just celebrate influence; they embodied it.