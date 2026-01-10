Anok Yai opens up about a silent health battle after emergency sepsis scare

Supermodel Anok Yai is recovering after being treated for sepsis following lung surgery, according to a report from Page Six.

The outlet reported that Yai, 28, was rushed to the hospital on Sunday (Jan. 4) after developing the life-threatening condition and underwent what was described as a “difficult, life-saving procedure.” A source said that she is now on the mend and expected to make a full recovery.

Sepsis is a medical emergency that occurs when the body has an extreme response to an infection, which can damage vital organs and, in severe cases, lead to death, according to the Sepsis Alliance.

The reported emergency followed lung surgery that Yai underwent in mid-December. In 2025, the model revealed she had been diagnosed with a congenital disability that had been overworking her heart and gradually damaging her lungs. While it is unclear whether the surgery directly led to the sepsis, postoperative sepsis is a known complication associated with major procedures.

After what she described as a “successful” operation, Yai shared details of her health struggle on Instagram, explaining that she had been dealing with symptoms for the past year. She said the condition progressed from a lingering cough to chest pain, coughing up blood and, at times, difficulty breathing.

Yai also acknowledged that she continued working despite the symptoms, writing that she “chose to work through this,” before noting that “the universe has a way of slowing you down and waking you up.”

In her post, Yai thanked Dr. Robert Cerfolio and his medical team for performing the minimally invasive thoracic surgery and credited them with “giving [her] more time.” She also expressed gratitude to Dr. Harmik Soukiasian, Beverly Hills Concierge Health and the medical staff at NYU Langone Health.

“For now I’m healing … but I’ll be back,” Yai wrote, thanking her loved ones for their support.