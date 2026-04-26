Monaleo honored with holiday by the city of Houston

Monaleo rang in her 25th birthday with an honor from her home city of Houston.

On Friday, Houston City Councilmember Edward Pollard presented the “Putting Ya Dine” rapper with a proclamation, marking April 24 as Leondra Roshawn Caldwell Day, or Monaleo Day.

“While widely recognized for her impact in hip hop, she continues to use her platform to uplift others—advocating for mental health awareness and bringing attention to the maternal mortality crisis,” Pollard wrote in social media post. “We celebrate her talent, her voice, and her commitment to making a difference in our community.”

Monaelo shared the moment with her fans in a video, calling the day “Pimpcess Day.”

Through a rising rap career, the birth of her son in 2023, and her all-pink wedding with fellow rapper Stunna4Vegas, Monaleo has been keeping up the momentum despite real setbacks. Just two months ago, the “Sexy Soulann” rapper was on a run with her “Who Did The Body” tour when everything came to a halt due to a health scare involving a large cyst in her abdomen. She ultimately had to cancel the remainder of the tour dates, saying in a statement, “I hate that this is how it has to end for now. But my health has to and always will come first.”

She has also continued to speak about her health scare, revealing earlier this month that she had to advocate for herself when doctors tried to send her home even though she was in extreme pain.

Post tour, she’s been outside posting up with fellow Houstonian Beyoncé at a Cécred event and teasing a new freestyle, “ya listenin,” where she raps over the beat used by Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony on “Tha Crossroads.” Now with a cosign from the city of Houston, it looks like Big Leo is moving onward and upward.