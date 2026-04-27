Issa Rae shares the Maya Angelou lesson she carries into business and life

Issa Rae says one of the most important lessons guiding her life and career comes from the late poet and activist Maya Angelou, and it centers on trusting your instincts.

Speaking during a panel at the Create Canva/Building Creative Empires for Social Good event held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 16, Rae reflected on the advice that has stayed with her over the years, according to People.

“My girl Maya says when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time,” Rae told the audience. The quote, widely attributed to Angelou, emphasizes recognizing people’s true character without second-guessing initial impressions.

Rae explained that she has not always followed that guidance, especially in professional settings. She admitted that she has sometimes given people multiple chances despite early warning signs.

“Sometimes I’ve had situations where I tried to give someone the benefit of the doubt,” she said, noting that her instincts often signaled discomfort even when she chose to overlook it. “If you see something, believe yourself.”

Angelou, who died in 2014 at the age of 86, remains a lasting influence across generations, particularly for her writings on identity, resilience, and personal truth.

During the same discussion, Rae also reflected on her broader career and the impact of her HBO series “Insecure, which ran from 2016 to 2021. She described the show as one of her proudest achievements, particularly for opening doors for other Black writers, creators, and producers in the entertainment industry.

Rae has continued to expand her work beyond television, including producing studio films at a time when theatrical comedies have faced challenges. She pointed to recent projects as part of a larger effort to bring more diverse stories to mainstream audiences.

Her remarks highlight how personal values and creative ambition intersect, with Angelou’s words continuing to shape Rae’s decisions both on and off screen.