Maury Povich settles ‘RHOA’ rumor involving Pinky Cole and Phaedra Parks

Veteran television host Maury Povich made a surprise appearance on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” stepping in to resolve a dispute between cast members using his signature lie detector format.10

During the April 26 episode, the 87-year-old host appeared virtually to address a rumor involving entrepreneur Pinky Cole Hayes and fellow cast member Phaedra Parks. The disagreement centered on claims that Cole, known for her plant-based business, had secretly been eating meat.

The tension began at a charity event hosted by Cole, where she accused Parks of spreading the allegation. Parks denied making the claim, while castmate Shamea Morton said she believed she had heard it from Parks during a prior conversation. A flashback clip showed Parks referencing Cole’s past involvement with a Jamaican restaurant that served meat before she embraced a vegan lifestyle.

Cole firmly denied the accusation, reiterating that she is committed to a plant-based diet. She also mentioned her past experience working on Povich’s long-running talk show, joking that she could call in a lie detector test to settle the matter.

Shortly after, Povich appeared with results in hand. In a moment styled after his classic segments, he announced that the lie detector test determined the claim was false, confirming that Cole had not been secretly eating meat.

The cameo added a lighthearted but decisive end to the dispute, drawing on Povich’s decades-long association with televised lie detector reveals.

Cole joined the show in its 17th season, bringing attention to her business journey as the founder of Slutty Vegan. The brand, launched in 2018, grew rapidly from a delivery service into a nationally recognized chain known for its plant-based menu.

However, the entrepreneur has also faced recent financial challenges. In March 2026, she filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Georgia, citing over $1.3 million in debt, according to court filings.