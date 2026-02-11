‘I needed to grow’: Angela Yee looks back on her ‘Breakfast Club’ era and her exit

Angela Yee has seen it all and done it all in radio, from being nationally syndicated to being inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame. But the New York native admits that, despite her successful tenure on “The Breakfast Club” on New York’s Power 105.1, she knew it was time to step away.

During a recent conversation with talk show legend Maury Povich for his “On Par” podcast, the host of “Way Up With Yee” and “Lip Service” revisited her time as part of “The World’s Most Dangerous Morning Show” and said being part of the same cast for a radio show was historic and rare.

“I don’t think there’s a show that’s had the same cast in radio for that long. So, it was a great run,” Yee explained around the 17-minute mark of the episode. “We got into the Radio Hall of Fame. I kind of felt like I needed to grow from that space and do something else.”

After Povich read off various headlines attached to Yee stepping away from “The Breakfast Club,” she laughed before locking in on why she made the decision to leave the show in 2022, citing the need to be challenged.

“I really wanted to have my own show,” she began. “I wanted to be able to curate my own content. There’s a lot of things that I wanted to do that wouldn’t have worked on that show,” Yee said. “And I really wanted it to be something that felt more like me because when you’re on with a cast of people, everything that somebody else does also comes as part of, ‘You did it, too.’

She added, “And I don’t want to be accountable for anything else. I just wanted to be accountable for myself. Good, bad, ugly, whatever. I wanted to really call the shots and be the boss, and so I just felt like it had been time.”

After Yee departed, “The Breakfast Club” added comedian Jess Hilarious and correspondent Loren LoRosa. LoRosa has spread her wings and launched her own pop culture podcast, “The Latest.” Although it has been more than three years since her departure, Yee and “The Breakfast Club” are still going strong in their own endeavors, even if Yee’s relationship with former hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy might not be as strong as it was when the show had its highest of highs with her as part of the cast.