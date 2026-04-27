After Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s split, the debate about posting your man (or not) rages on

Every few months, like clockwork, the internet circles back to the same question: should you post your significant other? And this week, courtesy of Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson‘s very public split, social media has reignited the age-old debate, with some users citing it as a reason to never post a man.

In July 2025, the “Savage” rapper shocked fans when she teased a budding romance with Thompson in an Instagram carousel. Shortly after fans began noticing similarities between the two’s Instagram posts, Megan and Thompson confirmed their relationship when walking the red carpet together at her non-profit organization, Pete & Thomas Foundation’s inaugural gala.

Since then, both the rapper and the NBA player have been open about sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media. In fact, Megan was especially open about sharing how happy she was in what she described as her “soft girl era,” even releasing songs like “Love Girl.”

“I’m very much a soft girl,” she said as previously reported by theGrio. “I just feel like right now, I’m more calm and relaxed and more zen and more accepting of love. I’m receiving love way better than I ever have in life, which is probably why the man that I have now came into my life because I was ready to have him.”

Now that Megan has announced she’s stepping back to prioritize herself, the breakup has cracked open a familiar yet complicated conversation: how open should women really be in relationships when there’s always a risk the other person will embarrass them publicly?

One thing I hate about Meg tho, is her oversharing on the socials. I wouldn’t have given y’all all of that. — MS.JAZZY (@MsJazzybelle) April 26, 2026

This is why I’m scared to post a dude because at the end of the day THEY WILL ALWAYS EMBARRASS YOU! Smhhhhh — RICKEY (@rickeythompson) April 25, 2026

While some believe that oversharing on social media is a recipe for disaster, plenty of women are pushing back on the idea that keeping a relationship off social media is some kind of armor against heartbreak. In fact, content creator and former beauty editor Blake Newby argues that “not posting men only benefits the man.”

And she’s not wrong that the discourse deserves more nuance. Because the pressure to keep relationships private often falls heaviest on women, as if our openness is the problem, rather than the person who breaks the trust.

At the end of the day, whether you’re sharing every milestone on your grid or pulling an Issa Rae and letting the world find out via wedding photos, that choice is entirely yours. What’s not true is the idea that posting, or not posting, your partner is some kind of guarantee. Relationships require vulnerability. Opening your heart to someone requires trust. And unfortunately, that trust can be broken whether the world was watching or not.

The problem was never the post.