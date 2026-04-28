‘Little Women: Atlanta’ star Ms. Juicy arrested on multiple charges in Georgia

Shirlene King-Pearson, known to many “Little Women: Atlanta” fans as Ms. Juicy, was arrested earlier this month in Georgia.

Pearson was booked on April 18 on two charges: suspicion of driving while her license was suspended or revoked and suspicion of driving without insurance, per online records. She would be released the next day, according to TMZ.

The Texas native quickly gained fame on the Lifetime show, which ran for six seasons between 2016 and 2021. It was a spinoff of “Little Women: L.A.,” which ran for eight seasons on the network from 2014. She also starred as a co-host of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” before leaving the syndicated radio show in 2019 after fourteen years.

In recent years, Pearson’s health has led headlines. In 2022, she suffered a stroke and was hospitalized in the ICU.

“Ms Juicy is a very private person and wants everyone to know she is fighting and ready to go home,” her reps said in a statement at the time. “She wants to thank her fans for showing so much love and keeping her in their prayers.”

A GoFundMe was established to help cover health care costs and support recovery. Since its launch, it has raised over $19,000.

“I had to learn how to walk, learn how to talk, learn how to eat, learn how to swallow,” Pearson said during her recovery. “A lot of things.”

She released a video updating fans on her journey, telling them that although she was not 100 percent but she was at home, grateful for life.

“I felt like I was having a migraine and what I end up doing, as soon as I got in my house, I called my neighbor and I passed out,” she told Portia Bruner in a 2023 interview. After paramedics came to her house, Pearson was told she was in a “medically induced state” and was later assisted through a feeding tube to help her regain the ability to even swallow.