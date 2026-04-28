Despite having ‘no interest’ in their relationship, Stephen A. Smith has questions about Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s split

By all accounts, Stephen A. Smith is not exactly a “love doctor” or a “relationship expert”. The ESPN pundit and podcast host has raised an eyebrow at several pop culture moments, and with Megan Thee Stallion’s split from Klay Thompson being the topic of the day, Smith used his “Straight Shooter” podcast on Monday (Apr. 27) to share his thoughts on the matter.

Early on, Smith readily admits he has no actual preference over the details about Megan and Thompson’s romance. Instead, Smith questioned how the Houston rapper addressed the split and why it became something the world needed to know.

“I don’t know what happened in their relationship. Don’t wanna know, ain’t none of my damn business and none of y’all’s either,” he said. “But Megan Thee Stallion made it so… Why? How come you just couldn’t break up and go on your merry way?”

He added, “How come you couldn’t just say, ‘We had our time together, but I’m back being single again,’ and leave it at that? Why we gotta dog the brother out? Is there a wedding that I missed?”

Thompson and the Broadway star began dating in the summer of 2025, first making their red carpet debut at her Thomas & Pete Gala Foundation. The two were seemingly inseparable on social media, with Megan sharing small updates about their various outings, how they spent major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas together, and their respective birthdays.

Stephan A Smith DEFENDS KLAY Thompson and goes OFF on Megan Thee Stallion for making a break-up announcement bashing Klay 😮👀



“How come you couldn’t just break up and go on your merry way?… These women just chirp chirp chirp chirping all over the damn place” pic.twitter.com/R1SDhJr8QP — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) April 27, 2026

On Saturday (Apr. 25), the “Moulin Rouge” star revealed the two had broken up, and, amid accusations that he took out his worst days during the NBA season on her, she also accused him of being unfaithful.

Instead of focusing on what Thompson allegedly did in the relationship, Smith shifted his attention to what Megan may have done that led Thompson to stray.

“We ain’t heard from Klay,” Smith said. “What if Klay said it was you? What if Klay said that you was out there getting your freak on?”

The ESPN host then circled back to his original point about why the breakup couldn’t be private, which would be awkward given that their relationship was very public for the world to see, as both were notable public figures.

“Why is this propensity existing to be talking, telling everybody your business?” Smith pondered. “How is that any of our business? … If something go awry, you got to tell everybody?”

Toward the end of his comments on the matter, Smith offered a sharper critique, aimed at a stereotype about women: “These women just chirp, chirp, chirping all over the damn place.”

Smith’s curiosity arrives at yet another inflection point in the modern age of dating. The conversation doesn’t stop with the announcement. It evolves. It’s ensnared WNBA player Lexie Brown in the conversation, who quickly denied any involvement with Thompson. It has had residual effects on Megan, who revealed that her run on Broadway in “Moulin Rouge” was ending earlier than expected.

“It’s been such an honor to be part of Moulin Rouge and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater. Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work,” she said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

She added, “Every single person at the Moulin Rouge has inspired me to go harder as an entertainer. I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful. Y’all are really some of the kindest human beings I’ve ever met! To all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey!”