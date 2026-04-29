In trip to Dominica, IShowSpeed reveals his tourism is bigger than taking in culture

When he announced he was traveling to the Caribbean earlier this month, IShowSpeed relished the moment by involving his little brother. The announcement echoed his trip through various countries in Africa, as he would take in not only the cultures of the countries he would step foot in, but he’d also embrace everything with a grand curiosity.

It might not be entirely similar to Anthony Bourdain‘s, in which he immersed himself in cultures and cuisines, but Speed ensures that the “Truman Show” aspect of his life appeals to those who want to watch.

That vision shifted a bit on Wednesday when he paused his travels in Dominica and made a point of highlighting what was truly going on in the region.

“Chat, today is that day, we’re about to break a record, y’all,” Speed began in the early portion of his livestream. “We’re about to do 4 countries in one day.”

Dominica was first on his list, but locals in the region were dealing with recent downpours that had caused mass flooding, prompting the country’s Prime Minister to visit various regions and speak with those affected. According to reports, “Several homes were inundated with water, while others were damaged or left structurally compromised as hillsides gave way under the pressure of persistent rainfall.”

While emergency crews have been in the area to assess the full extent of the damage, Speed, even as a visitor looking to embrace the area, is moving in a way that makes his travels far more genuine than just enjoying beaches and taking on obstacle courses with Chloe Bailey.

“All of the money I will be making during this stream, I will be donating to Dominica for the flood,” Speed announced.

iShowSpeed announces that ALL REVENUE from his stream in Dominica will go to struggling families affected by the recent floods 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/tDQm1IGuYx — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) April 29, 2026

The flood wasn’t dampening his spirits, even if the devastation altered his plans for a bit. Speed made a point to keep moving, speaking with local residents, taking in their customs, foods and more.

IShowSpeed vibes out with locals doing the traditional Dominica dance 🇩🇲🔥 pic.twitter.com/ht23opqNId — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) April 29, 2026

The long day of travel will see him visit Guadeloupe, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Sint Maarten. He’ll no doubt be feted and treated like one of the world’s biggest celebrities by locals who want to take in the “show.” But in reality, his new-age tourism offers glimpses of countries with rich Black heritages beyond traditional destinations. Even if he is crowned an honorary citizen of the places he visits, his worldwide audience soaks in knowledge that once seemed closed off.

All through authenticity, even when things don’t exactly go as planned.