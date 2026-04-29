NBA star Tristan Thompson moves to take legal control of brother Amari’s care

Tristan Thompson has filed for a limited conservatorship over his 19-year-old brother, Amari Thompson, according to court documents reported on April 28. The filing marks a continuation of Thompson’s legal and personal responsibility for his sibling following the death of their mother, Andrea Thompson, in 2023.

According to People, the documents state that Amari has an intellectual disability and developmental delays that prevent him from living independently or managing his personal and financial affairs. He also lives with epilepsy and requires round-the-clock care. According to the filing, Amari does not object to the conservatorship and does not intend to contest it.

Thompson was previously granted legal guardianship of his brother in 2024, before Amari turned 18. In that earlier filing, he noted that their father has been largely absent from Amari’s life for years, making him the closest available caregiver.

The move to establish a conservatorship would formalize Thompson’s authority to make key decisions regarding Amari’s healthcare, daily needs, and finances as he transitions into adulthood. Unlike guardianship for minors, conservatorship is typically required when an adult is unable to care for themselves due to medical or developmental conditions.

Thompson has previously spoken about the demands of caring for his brother, describing it as a shared effort supported by caregivers and family members. His former partner, Khloé Kardashian, has also been involved in Amari’s care, noting that stability is important given his medical condition and frequent seizures.

“Amari is fully disabled, so he doesn’t talk or walk on his own, so everything is assisted,” shared Tristan about two primary caregivers for his brother. “They’ve been a blessing and angels in disguise, especially with my mom passing away, being able to meet two amazing human beings that really helped me with this journey.”

The NBA player has emphasized the importance of a strong support system, especially as his professional commitments require frequent travel. For that reason, Amari primarily remains in Los Angeles, where consistent care can be maintained.

If approved by the court, the conservatorship would ensure continued oversight of Amari’s wellbeing while providing a legal framework for long-term support.