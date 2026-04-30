Twin sisters earn valedictorian and salutatorian honors at Cheyney University

Twin sisters Tia Criss and Jasmin Criss are set to graduate at the top of their class at Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, earning the titles of valedictorian and salutatorian (respectively) in what they describe as a “surreal” achievement, according to CBS News.

The sisters, who are just minutes apart in age, say they were not aiming for the honors but were surprised when they learned they ranked at the very top of their class. “We weren’t trying to achieve valedictorian or salutatorian; it just happened that way,” Tia said.

Both graduates previously attended Philadelphia High School for Girls and credit their parents for instilling discipline and a strong work ethic. Their journey has been marked by consistent academic performance, mutual encouragement, and what they describe as “friendly competition.”

University officials have praised the twins’ accomplishment as a reflection of dedication and perseverance. Associate Dean of Students Lakiyah Chambers described their success as an example of hard work paying off.

Beyond academics, the sisters share interests in activities like tennis and badminton, but their career goals differ. Tia plans to pursue a future in the insurance industry, drawn to its analytical and risk assessment aspects. Jasmin, on the other hand, hopes to build a career in marketing or fashion, leaning into her creative strengths.

Their achievement comes during an emotional time for the family. Their father, Lynn Criss III, passed away in March. The sisters say his influence and support remain a driving force behind their success, and they believe he would be proud of their accomplishments.

Following graduation on May 9, both sisters will continue their education at West Chester University, where they plan to begin an MBA program in the fall.

Their story stands out not just for academic excellence, but for the balance of ambition and support they’ve shown each other along the way, proving that success doesn’t have to come at the expense of partnership.