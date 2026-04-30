Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Habitat for Humanity to renovate homes for elderly Texans

Megan Thee Stallion is putting her Pete & Thomas Foundation to work again. As theGrio previously reported, the foundation has a long history of prioritizing senior citizens in Houston, including launching an Emergency Power Program to protect elderly residents during natural disasters. Now, Megan Thee Stallion’s foundation is expanding that commitment through a new partnership with Habitat for Humanity to renovate more than 30 homes for senior citizens across Dallas and her hometown of Houston. Billboard reported the announcement on Thursday.

The renovations fall under Habitat’s Aging in Place program and will cover essential repairs including roofing, weatherproofing, ramp installations and mobility modifications. Work kicks off May 2 in Houston’s South Park neighborhood, a date that coincides with Megan Thee Stallion Day in the city. Meg is also calling on her Hotties and Habitat volunteers to join in, with community activities including painting, caulking and landscaping across Texas.

“Caring for our older adults has always been a priority for me and making sure their homes are safe and well-maintained is a critical part of that commitment,” Megan said in a statement. “I’m proud that the Pete & Thomas Foundation teamed up with Habitat for Humanity on this initiative because it goes beyond just fixing homes. It’s about showing love and providing peace of mind to the generations that came before us.”

Adrienne Goolsby, senior vice president of U.S. and Canada at Habitat for Humanity International, pointed to the broader impact of the Megan Thee Stallion foundation’s involvement. “There is a strong connection between living in a safe and decent home and positive health outcomes, especially for older adults,” Goolsby said. “Working together with Megan Thee Stallion and the Pete & Thomas Foundation, we are opening the door to both housing and health equity for older adults and ensuring they can age in place.”

Megan launched the Pete & Thomas Foundation in 2022 to honor her late parents, Joseph Pete Jr. and Holly Thomas.