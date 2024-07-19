Megan Thee Stallion’s foundation launches Emergency Power Program for Houston senior citizens

Megan Thee Stallion is giving back to her hometown of Houston with the launch of a new program.

The rapper’s Pete and Thomas Foundation is partnering with Bread of Life Inc. to launch the Emergency Power Program, which will provide generators to senior citizens in Houston. The goal of the program is to ensure senior citizens have access to electricity during natural disasters.

“It’s been painful to watch the elderly population in Houston suffer without electricity during these devastating storms,” Megan said in a press release per Us Weekly. “That’s why we wanted to partner with Bread of Life to take a strategic approach to this problem and secure generators to help protect our senior citizens. We need to do our part to provide our elders with the best resources possible to withstand future emergencies.”

Megan Thee Stallion, shown performing on May 24, in Napa, California, is offering emergency power help to senior citizens in her hometown of Houston through her foundation. (Photo by Dana Jacobs/FilmMagic) –

The announcement comes after Hurricane Beryl touched down in the Caribbean and in parts of the United States, with reports of over 2.5 million Houston customers losing power for days, according to KHOU 11. At least six people between the ages of 50 and 78 suffered heat-related deaths due to lack of power in “sweltering heat,” the news outlet reported.

Although the storm dissipated over a week ago, thousands are still without power, according to the press release.

“We want to expand our support of the most vulnerable people in the city, and Hurricane Beryl, the derecho and other storms have highlighted that our seniors are in dire need of assistance,” Bread of Life founder Rudy Rasmus said. “Through our partnership with Megan Thee Stallion and her Pete and Thomas Foundation, we hope to provide generators to senior personal care homes this hurricane season. Our goal is to provide generators to our most vulnerable seniors ahead of storms or other events that knock out power so there is no interruption in service.”

Megan founded the Pete and Thomas Foundation, which is named after her parents, in 2022. The organization aims “to uplift and assist women, children, senior citizens and other underserved communities,” according to its website.