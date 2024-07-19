Megan Thee Stallion’s foundation launches Emergency Power Program for Houston senior citizens

The goal of the program is to ensure senior citizens have access to electricity during natural disasters.

Jul 19, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion, mental health, Black mental health, therapy, theGrio.com
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York Gala on April 16, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion is giving back to her hometown of Houston with the launch of a new program.

The rapper’s Pete and Thomas Foundation is partnering with Bread of Life Inc. to launch the Emergency Power Program, which will provide generators to senior citizens in Houston. The goal of the program is to ensure senior citizens have access to electricity during natural disasters.

“It’s been painful to watch the elderly population in Houston suffer without electricity during these devastating storms,” Megan said in a press release per Us Weekly. “That’s why we wanted to partner with Bread of Life to take a strategic approach to this problem and secure generators to help protect our senior citizens. We need to do our part to provide our elders with the best resources possible to withstand future emergencies.”

Megan Thee Stallion, thegrio.com
Megan Thee Stallion, shown performing on May 24, in Napa, California, is offering emergency power help to senior citizens in her hometown of Houston through her foundation. (Photo by Dana Jacobs/FilmMagic)

The announcement comes after Hurricane Beryl touched down in the Caribbean and in parts of the United States, with reports of over 2.5 million Houston customers losing power for days, according to KHOU 11. At least six people between the ages of 50 and 78 suffered heat-related deaths due to lack of power in “sweltering heat,” the news outlet reported. 

Although the storm dissipated over a week ago, thousands are still without power, according to the press release. 

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion’s foundation launches Emergency Power Program for Houston senior citizens

Lifestyle

Longtime Beyoncé stylist Zerina Akers aims to reinvent fashion rentals with new showroom

Entertainment

Janet Jackson says she doesn’t like speaking: ‘Please stop asking me questions’

Lifestyle

New study warns of potential harmful bacteria in tattoo and permanent makeup ink

Lifestyle

I’m in the midst of potty training a 3-year-old, and this feels so much more difficult than my other kids. Send good vibes.

Entertainment

Childish Gambino just released his last album. I will miss him.

Politics

Critics say racism was on full display at Republican National Convention

Politics

Majority of Democrats think Kamala Harris would make a good president, AP-NORC poll shows

“We want to expand our support of the most vulnerable people in the city, and Hurricane Beryl, the derecho and other storms have highlighted that our seniors are in dire need of assistance,” Bread of Life founder Rudy Rasmus said. “Through our partnership with Megan Thee Stallion and her Pete and Thomas Foundation, we hope to provide generators to senior personal care homes this hurricane season. Our goal is to provide generators to our most vulnerable seniors ahead of storms or other events that knock out power so there is no interruption in service.”

Megan founded the Pete and Thomas Foundation, which is named after her parents, in 2022. The organization aims “to uplift and assist women, children, senior citizens and other underserved communities,” according to its website

SHARE THIS ARTICLE