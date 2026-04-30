Taye Diggs and partners launch a first-of-its-kind vertical content platform for filmmakers

Between TikTok videos, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, vertical videos are everywhere. And through the years, the format has evolved far beyond quick laughs; now delivering captivating storytime, breaking news, and everything in between. As the demand for content exploded, so did the creative ambition behind it.

Entertainment industry leaders like Issa Rae have already started pushing the format into new territory, exploring what vertical storytelling looks like when it borrows from traditional TV. Now, actor and producer Taye Diggs is taking it a step further, blending filmmaking with the power of vertical video through Microhouse Films.

Diggs partnered with producers Autumn Federici, Shelby Stone, James Black, and Troy Brookins to launch a first-of-its-kind platform developed to support the next generation of storytellers.

“When we thought about how to meaningfully impact the vertical space, we immediately focused on the creators and storytellers whose livelihoods depend on where this industry is headed,” Diggs shared in a statement to theGrio.

“The industry is rapidly changing, and we have an opportunity to redefine who benefits in this new ecosystem that puts control directly in the hands of filmmakers. We’re excited to introduce a model for vertical storytelling with Microhouse Films that places a premium on both the quality of the work and the storyteller behind the content,” his partners added.

Set to launch in Spring 2026, Mircohouse Films will allow creators to produce, distribute and monetize their work in one place, removing traditional barriers between content creation, monetization, and audience access. The mobile-first platform plans to follow a no-subscription, ad-free model for audiences and creators, and not charge creators for hosting their content. Instead, it’ll give filmmakers the autonomy to choose which content they want to offer for free and which to place behind the platform’s token system, where viewers use in-app coins to unlock content at their own pace while creators retain control over pricing, release strategy, and revenue.

With built-in discovery tools and promotional elements included for each series a creator launches, Microhouse Films plans to help drive awareness, capture viewer interest and funnel audiences directly into the app.

“Microhouse Films is about creating a model that supports them in this next phase and allows them to keep telling stories that move us,” Diggs concluded.

Creatives can apply to join the platform at microhousefilms.com.