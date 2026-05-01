In first endorsement since leaving office, Biden throws support behind Keisha Lance Bottoms for Georgia governor

In one Instagram video, former President Joe Biden made it clear who he hopes moves into the Governor’s mansion in Georgia: Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Biden, who has largely remained neutral when it came to political endorsements since leaving office last year, called Bottoms “something special” in championing her record and tenure as mayor and as a member of his administration.

“I’ve known her for a long time, and she’s something special,” Biden said, adding, “Georgia, she’s ready. She’s been ready.”

Bottoms was among the shortlist of possible running mates to be Biden’s Vice President during the 2020 election. During her stint in the White House, she served as senior adviser for public engagement from 2022 to 2023 and later served as a senior adviser during Biden’s re-election campaign.

The race to replace Brian Kemp is heavily contested on both sides of the aisle. Currently, polling shows Bottoms leading Democrat challengers in a primary field that includes former Georgia state Sen. Jason Esteves, former state labor commissioner and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. Duncan, who served in the role as a Republican, switched parties last year, citing a shift in Republican politics under Donald Trump. Duncan has long been a critic of Trump and supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Among Republicans, current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Attorney General Chris Carr and health care CEO and billionaire Rick Jackson are among the top polling candidates. In a survey conducted between April 28 and 29, Bottoms led the Democrat field with 52 percent of the vote, with Jackson leading the Republican field, followed by Jones and Raffensperger.

Bottoms was elected Atlanta’s 60th mayor in 2017, defeating Mary Norwood in a runoff. She may face another runoff for the Democratic nomination for Governor after the May 19 primary.