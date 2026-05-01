LeBron James says wife Savannah is ‘going to get a lot of time’ when he finally retires from NBA

LeBron James is still not done playing basketball, but he already knows exactly what retirement looks like. As TheGrio previously reported, LeBron got emotional during what could be his final game in Cleveland earlier this year, and the question of his retirement plans has been building all season. Now, in a wide-ranging interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin published Tuesday, the 41-year-old Lakers star made it plain: when the game is over, his family comes first.

James opened up about how much he has missed being present for his wife, Savannah, and their children during his 23 seasons in the league.

“My wife is going to get a lot of f—g time because I’ve had to sacrifice not being with my wife a lot because I wanted to be the greatest player that ever played this game,” James said. “My daughter, I’m going to spend a lot of time with her because I spent the first 11 years of her life — or 12, whenever this s—t is over, 13 — being away from her.”

He didn’t stop there, the basketball legend made it clear the LeBron James retirement plans extend beyond just family time. He wants time for himself too.

“My family deserves all my time. And then, me. I deserve my time, too. Because I’ve dedicated to this sport for so long that I’ll be happy as f—k when it’s all done to get the f—k away and give myself some grace,” he added.

James and wife Savannah have sons Bronny and Bryce and daughter Zhuri, and he has spoken openly about the personal cost of chasing greatness at the highest level for over two decades. Despite being 41, he remains one of the most athletic players on any court he steps onto. The Lakers are currently in playoff contention, and James has shown no signs of a physical decline that would force his hand.

Still, when the moment comes, it sounds like Savannah already has a long list of his time waiting to be collected.





