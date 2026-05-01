Starz greenlights Black rodeo drama as it expands push for original content

Starz has officially greenlit a new drama series set in the world of Black rodeo, marking another step in the network’s strategy to produce and fully own more of its original programming, according to Deadline.

The untitled series will be an eight-episode family drama set in Southeast Texas, where rodeo culture plays a central role in community identity. According to the network, the story follows three siblings navigating personal ambitions, family legacy, and unresolved tensions tied to their parents’ past. The project blends elements of modern storytelling with what executives describe as “hip-hop swagger and country soul.”

The show is led by Kirk A. Moore, known for his work on “Demascus,” who will serve as show-runner and executive producer. He is joined by executive producer Mark Johnson, known for projects like “Breaking Bad,” as well as production teams from Gran Via and Counterpart Studios.

This new series represents Starz’s continued shift toward owning its content library, a strategy that has gained momentum following its corporate separation from Lionsgate. Network leadership has emphasized that controlling intellectual property allows for long-term cost savings and greater flexibility in distribution.

Starz CEO Jeff Hirsch has previously stated that the company aims to own roughly half of its programming slate by 2027. The Black rodeo drama follows the network’s earlier fully owned project, “Fightland,” a British boxing series executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent‘”Jackson.

Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, said the series reflects the kind of bold storytelling the network wants to champion. She highlighted its mix of family conflict, cultural depth, and regional authenticity, noting that the setting offers a perspective rarely seen on television.

Production details, including casting and release date, have not yet been announced. However, the project signals a continued investment in diverse narratives and underrepresented communities within mainstream television.

As competition intensifies across streaming and cable platforms, Starz’s focus on owning original content could play a key role in shaping its long-term growth and identity.