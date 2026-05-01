The many different eras of Beyoncé as told through her Met Gala looks

After ten years, Beyoncé’s Met Gala red carpet hiatus is finally coming to an end.

On Monday, May 4, when Hollywood and pop culture’s biggest stars gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the 2026 Met Gala to celebrate this year’s newest exhibit, billed as a first of its kind focused on the relationship between fashion and the dressed body and it’s corresponding theme, “Costume Art,” the 44-year-old Grammy-winning music mogul will be among them.

This year, the “Renaissance” artist has been selected as one of the evening’s co-chairs alongside Venus Williams. Zoe Kravitz, Misty Copeland, model Paloma Elsesser, WNBA star A’Ja Wilson, multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor, and French singer Yseult have been named as hosts. And while we’ve been told by a source that the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer isn’t planning to use the appearance to release her highly anticipated “Act III” despite rampant speculation, we can at least look forward to a showstopping look to add to her list of Met Gala serves.

When Beyoncé made her Met Gala debut in 2008, just months before we were formally introduced to Sasha Fierce that November, the theme was “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy.” She arrived in a strapless blush-pink Armani Privé gown, that had prom season in a chokehold. Since then, we have been blessed with eight additional looks, each more iconic and synonymous with its era than the last. As we wait for her interpretation of “costume art” (and as others still hold their breath, hoping it involves something “Act III” related), below we gather all of her Met Gala looks.

Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

2008

The theme was “Superheros: Fashion and Fantasy,” and Bey, who had just secretly tied the knot with Jay-Z on April 4 that same year, stepped out in a romantic strapless blush-pink Armani Privé gown adorned with a chiffon ruffle that was giving bridesmaid chic if we must admit. It’s such a throwback to an era that sat pleasantly between the playfulness of “B-Day” and the ferociousness of “I Am Sasha Fierce.”

Jay-Z and singer Beyonce at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images North America)

2011

In 2011, when the theme, in honor of the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” exhibit, was “Savage Beauty,” the songstress stunned in a black Emilio Pucci gown that featured a high neck and gold orante brocade print down the bodice that crescendoed into a tulle mermaid skirt.

Beyonce Knowles at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

2012

Many may recall that five months after welcoming her first child with Jay, Blue Ivy in January, Beyoncé attended in a lacy, black and purple ombré Givenchy gown for the gala’s theme that year, “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations.”

Beyonce Knowles attends the Costume Institute Gala for the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Huffington Post)

2013

When Beyonce arrived at the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” gala in 2013 in a belted black Givenchy Haute Couture gown that was embellished by a fiery red and orange brocade print with a dramatic train and matching opera gloves, many still had no clue what was coming months later in December when she would eventually drop her self-titled album “Beyoncé” in the middle of night effectively ushering in an entirely new era.

Beyonce attends the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

2014

The 2014 Met Gala is remembered not only for its “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” theme, which inspired a wave of old-Hollywood glamour, but also for how the evening concluded, with the now-infamous “elevator-gate” incident involving Beyoncé’s sister, Solange, and Jay-Z. Earlier in the night, however, the eventual Cécred founder arrived in a sheer black Givenchy gown featuring delicately beaded detailing and draped sleeves; the look marked a notably understated moment in her red carpet history.

Beyonce at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

2015

The following year, Beyoncé wore one of her most iconic Met Gala looks to date. For the “China: Through the Looking Glass Theme,” she donned a custom Givenchy Haute Couture gown by Riccardo Tisci, skin-toned, sheer, and encrusted with multicolored jewels and beading that made her look as if she were sparkling.

Beyonce attends the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology’ Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

2016

For her last Met Gala to date, when the theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” and with it arriving just weeks after “Lemonade” landed and she was getting the Beyhive in formation, she wore a nudey-pink Givenchy latex gown with approximately 2,000 pearl embellishments on the bodice and skirt, exaggerated shoulders.

What 2026 will bring, whether in the form of “Act III” or this year’s Met Gala look, remains to be seen. But given Beyoncé’s long-standing affinity for black and Givenchy, and the growing speculation that a rock-inspired era may be on the horizon, it’s not hard to imagine her returning to that aesthetic.