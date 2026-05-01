TheGrio announces new partnership with BLK Bestsellers list to spotlight top books by Black authors

New York, NY — May 1, 2026— TheGrio, a leading digital media platform covering Black news, culture, and politics, today announced a new partnership with the BLK Bestsellers list, created by the Black Book Accelerator and compiled by the African American Literature Book Club (AALBC), to highlight the most popular books by Black authors and connect readers with the stories shaping Black culture.

The partnership unites theGrio’s editorial voice with the BLK Bestsellers List’s rigorous, Circana BookScan-sourced sales data to create a monthly destination where Black readers can discover, discuss, and celebrate the books their community is actually buying. Beginning this month, theGrio will publish the monthly BLK Bestsellers List across eight categories — Adult Fiction and Nonfiction (Hardcover and Paperback), Juvenile Fiction and Nonfiction, Young Adult, and Poetry — alongside original editorial content including author profiles, interviews, reading guides, and community-driven book programming.

“TheGrio has always been committed to amplifying Black voices and celebrating the cultural impact of our storytelling,” said Natasha S. Alford, TheGrio’s SVP & Chief Content Officer. “Partnering with the BLK Bestsellers list allows us to highlight the authors and books resonating with readers right now, support Black authors in a changing publishing landscape, while creating new opportunities for conversation around literature in the Black community.”

Natasha S. Alford, SVP &

Chief Content Officer, TheGrio

Founded in 1998, the African American Literature Book Club is one of the longest-running platforms dedicated to promoting books by Black authors. Its BLK Bestsellers list was created to help readers, publishers, and booksellers better track the commercial success of Black writers and increase visibility for their work.

Also Read:10 new releases from Black authors you should be reading right now

“I talked to an author who said, ‘I’m selling a lot of books, but I’m on nobody’s bestsellers list.’ It’s a book that’s doing well but just not being recognized,” says Troy Johnson, founder of the BLK Bestsellers list and the African American Literature Book Club.

Troy Johnson, Founder of the BLK Bestsellers List & African American Literature Book Club

“TheGrio is uniquely positioned to help expand the audience and celebrate these authors and their successes,” Johnson continued. “I think this partnership provides a tremendous opportunity to reach people who may not have books as their first focus, but hopefully introducing them to the world of books.”

Readers can explore the latest BLK Bestsellers titles through TheGrio Book Club on https://thegrio.com/topics/ book-club/ .

Authors and publicists interested in having books considered for editorial coverage or book club features can submit titles through TheGrio’s book submission portal or [email protected].

Organizations or brands interested in partnership opportunities with TheGrio Book Club can contact [email protected].

About TheGrio

TheGrio is a leading Black media platform delivering news, opinion, lifestyle, and cultural coverage for millions of readers. Through original reporting, video programming, and cultural commentary, TheGrio amplifies the stories, voices, and perspectives shaping Black America. Learn more by visiting thegrio.com.

About the African American Literature Book Club (AALBC)

Founded in 1998, the African American Literature Book Club (AALBC) is one of the oldest and most influential online communities dedicated to books by and about Black people. Through author promotion, literary resources, and the BLK Bestsellers list, AALBC supports the visibility and commercial success of Black writers. Learn more by visiting https://aalbc.com/.