Victor Wembanyama stands by emotional reactions as San Antonio Spurs advance in NBA playoffs

Victor Wembanyama is embracing both his performance and his emotions as the San Antonio Spurs push deeper into the 2026 NBA playoffs.

The 7-foot French star drew attention not just for his on-court dominance, but for openly showing emotion during key moments in the Spurs’ first postseason run since 2019. Wembanyama was visibly moved after a comeback win against the Los Angeles Clippers in March and again when San Antonio closed out a first-round series victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Speaking to Maxime Aubin from French outlet L’Équipe, Wembanyama addressed criticism from some fans who questioned his emotional displays. He pushed back firmly, saying he refuses to hide how he feels.

“Wemby’s too emotional.” “Wemby should stop crying.” “Wemby’s gay.”



Can we stop with the tired old clichés that treat emotions as a weakness, either in sports or in life in general?



I asked Wemby about why that is. Here’s his response:



“That’s a tough question. I think it’s… — Maxime Aubin (@MaximeAubin1) April 29, 2026

“I refuse to carry the burden of having to hide my emotions,” he said, pointing to what he described as a broader fear of judgment and social expectations around how athletes should behave.

For Wembanyama, the tears reflected the significance of the moment. The Spurs’ series win marked a major step forward for a franchise that had endured a lengthy playoff drought. “It feels like a step passed, Step 1 done,” he said after the clinching game.

Wemby on the emotional moment at the bench at the end of the game:



"It feels like a step passed, step 1 done. I'm personally happy to see things are moving forward in the right direction" pic.twitter.com/zhtu5x5nJN — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 29, 2026

Despite missing one game in the series due to a concussion, Wembanyama played a central role in the Spurs’ success. In the deciding game, he contributed across the board, showcasing his defensive presence and versatility, traits that have made him one of the league’s most closely watched young stars.

San Antonio now advances to the Western Conference semifinals, where they are set to face the winner of the series between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. With strong betting odds placing them among title contenders, expectations are rising quickly.

Beyond the statistics, Wembanyama’s openness is becoming part of his identity. At just 22, he is not only redefining what dominance looks like on the court, but also challenging long-held ideas about how athletes express themselves under pressure.

As the playoffs continue, both his game and his mindset will remain under the spotlight and he appears comfortable with both.