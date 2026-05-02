Paramount to shutter ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise, ending an era of reality TV

For years, “Love & Hip Hop” dominated VH1 airwaves with its rotating cast of stars, drama and more. The series gave fans memorable memes and elevated the early car”ers of Cardi B“and Joseline Hernandez.

Now the “ranchise, which began in 2011 with a focus on New York, is coming to an end.

On Friday, Paramount announced that “Love & Hip Hop” was ending in a press release, acfranchise’s the history of the franch”se while announcing that it would be celebrated with a six-part special to be released later this fall titled “Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter.”

“Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter explores the rise of its breakout stars, the business empires they built, the headlines that dominated the conversation, and the franchise’s lasting cultural impact,” the press release read.

“Featuring new interviews with ca”t members from every city – New York, Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami – alongside the producers and executives who brought the franchise to life, as well as journalists and cultural critics who have followed its evolution from the beginning, the series offers a comprehensive look at the phenomenon that reshaped reality television and left an undeniable mark on the culture.”

It is worth noting that two of the series from the franchise, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “Love & Hip Hop: Miami,” will continue to air their current seasons on Tuesdays on MTV and Wednesdays on BET. The Miami franchise had its midseason premiere on April 8 and will likely wrap up before “Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter” airs.

“The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise has always been about the people,” Lashan Browning, who serves as executive producer of “The Final Chapter” said in a statement. “The incredible talent who trusted us with their real lives, the exceptional producers who poured themselves into every storyline, my extraordinary team at Antoinette Media who showed up and showed out season after season, and the viewers who were here for all of it. Their dedication is why this franchise resonated for so many years. As we step into this final chapter, we’re making sure our ending hits like it should, for our talent in front of and behind the camera, and for every fan who’s been rocking with us from day one. Once more for the culture.”

With LHH ending, so does an era of reality television on VH1. Earlier this year, Shaunie Henderson announced that “Basketball Wives,” which premiered in 2010, would also not return.