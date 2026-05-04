Lil Jon reflects on final trip with late son Nathan, urges fans to cherish family moments: ‘Love your people hard’

Lil Jon is sharing a deeply personal message about family after the death of his son, Nathan Smith, who died in February 2026 at the age of 27.

In a recent Instagram post, the rapper shared video footage from what he described as their “final” father-son trip, a birthday vacation to Japan that took place two years earlier. Nathan, a musician and DJ known as Young Slade, had chosen the destination and planned much of the itinerary himself.

“Two years ago, I asked Slade what he wanted to do for his birthday. He said, ‘go to Japan.’ I had no idea that trip would become our final father-and-son trip… or his favorite one ever,” Lil Jon started in the caption of the video.

According to Lil Jon, the trip included visits to museums, sushi outings, and unique experiences like using samurai swords and taking a drawing class with an anime artist, a nod to Nathan’s love for Japanese culture. The rapper said the trip was expensive but worthwhile, recalling how much joy it brought his son.

“It hits different now, knowing we won’t get to make memories like that again,” he wrote.

Alongside the footage, Lil Jon used the moment to share a broader message about valuing time with loved ones. He urged followers not to delay spending time with family or expressing affection, writing: “Don’t put your family off… We all think we have time, but we don’t.”

Nathan Smith, a graduate of New York University, was reported missing in early February and was later found in a pond near the family’s home in Milton, Georgia. Authorities determined his cause of death to be accidental drowning “in the setting of psilocybin use.”

In a statement released shortly after his son’s death, Lil Jon described Nathan as “kind,” “thoughtful,” and “immensely talented,” noting his work as a music producer and engineer. He also said the family found some comfort in knowing they had expressed their love to him in their final moments together.

The recent post underscores that sentiment, ending with a simple but direct message: “Love your people hard. You never know when it’s the last hug.”

The tribute has resonated widely online, with many fans responding to both the emotional reflection and the reminder about the fragility of time and relationships.