Stefon Diggs goes on trial as accuser describes their ‘complicated’ relationship

The Stefon Diggs trial is officially underway. The former New England Patriots wide receiver and ex-boyfriend of Cardi B faced a jury near Boston on Monday as his accuser, personal chef Mila Adams, took the stand to describe the nature of their relationship before the alleged assault.

As theGrio previously reported, Diggs was charged with felony strangulation and assault after Adams accused him of attacking her during a dispute over pay in December 2024, and his legal team had attempted to negotiate a financial settlement before the trial began. Heavy reported that those settlement talks fell through, bringing the case to trial.

Adams told the jury she first connected with Diggs in December 2022 through Instagram, describing what followed as a “complicated” relationship that at one point turned physical. As the trial got underway, she told the court they began discussing a professional arrangement in February 2025, with Adams eventually moving into his Dedham home to serve as his personal chef at $2,000 a week. “She said she wanted to help him to get healthy,” per NBC Boston’s reporting of her testimony.

The defense pushed back during opening statements. Attorney Andrew Kettlewell told the jury that Adams was upset about being left off a Miami trip to Art Basel on December 2, when Diggs’ friends and associates were gathering at his home ahead of the vacation. Adams confirmed during testimony that she had been planning to coordinate outfits with Diggs’ then-girlfriend, Cardi B, for the trip. Kettlewell also claimed Adams had “curated” messages she presented to police, a characterization Adams did not dispute directly.

The Stefon Diggs trial carries significant stakes beyond the courtroom. Even without a conviction, the NFL retains the authority to suspend players for conduct violations under its personal conduct policy.

Diggs has maintained his innocence throughout the process. He pleaded not guilty and his attorneys have said they are confident the evidence will exonerate him.