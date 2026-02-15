Stefon Diggs accuser speaks out about assault case, denies claims she is seeking a settlement

The personal chef who accused Stefon Diggs of strangulation and misdemeanor assault last December is speaking out.

In a statement shared with TMZ, Mila Adams said she wanted to “address false information” around her case against the Patriots star, and said that she “would never make false claims for personal gain or to damage someone’s reputation.” She also wrote that she is being careful to protect her own reputation as a longtime personal chef to “public figures and in the sports industry.”

“I did not seek public attention and reported this matter through the proper legal channels,” Adams’ statement said. “This is an active criminal matter, and I will continue to respect the legal process. I will not engage in rumors, personal attacks, or respond to misinformation on social media, and I will ask others to refrain from spreading false narratives.”

According to her statement, Adams is not seeking a settlement from Diggs.

“I have never sought money nor engaged in settlement discussions to settle this matter, statements suggesting otherwise are harmful and untrue,” she said.

Diggs made his first court appearance regarding the case on Friday (Feb. 13), pleading not guilty. He is set to return on April 1 as the legal process continues. His lawyers have said they are “confident that after the facts and evidence are reviewed in this case, he will be completely exonerated.”

Following the allegations last December, the New England Patriots released a statement in support of Diggs, adding the organization “will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary.” The NFL declined to comment at the time.

Diggs was also hit with another lawsuit earlier this month, where he was accused of defamation and linked to an alleged assault over a stolen luxury vehicle.

In her statement, Adams said she is focused on “healing, my work, and moving forward with integrity,” as the case is ongoing.

“I trust the legal process to address the facts, and I hope anyone following this matter will do the same.”

