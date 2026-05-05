Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive fashionably late and fully in style at the Met Gala

Rihanna did it again. The mom of three and her partner A$AP Rocky made their entrance at the 2026 Met Gala on May 4, arriving late as always and making sure every second of the wait was earned.

As theGrio previously reported, Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy at last year’s Met Gala, later welcoming daughter Rocki Irish in September, and the couple has since been firmly in family mode. This year, she arrived unbothered and sharp, her 2026 Met Gala look doing all the talking. People reported that she wore a dramatic Maison Margiela sculptural gown with a dress-within-a-dress silhouette, most of which was made in a shiny fabric that resembled liquid metal, with the center appearing to drip with jewels. Her ear cuffs, rings, and custom gold hair

Rocky arrived earlier in the evening dressed in a custom Chanel by Matthieu Blazy baby pink robe, a nod many read as a tribute to his new role as a girl dad after the birth of his daughter, Rocky. The pink robe featured a feathered brooch, paired with a bow tie and loafers. Together, the couple’s coordinating 2026 Met Gala appearances reinforced why they remain one of fashion’s most-watched pairs.

The 2026 Met Gala theme, “Costume Art,” ties into the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring exhibition, with the dress code described as “Fashion Is Art.” The exhibit centers on bodies of all shapes and sizes displayed across newly designed mannequins, from pregnant forms to aging ones.

The Rihanna 2026 Met Gala moment adds another chapter to one of the event’s most storied attendance records. She has made more than a dozen appearances since her debut in 2009 and remains one of the few celebrities who consistently commands the conversation every year she shows up, late or not.