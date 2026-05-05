Ahead of Met Gala, Taraji P. Henson questioned celebrities attending Jeff Bezos-backed event

Taraji P. Henson has sparked fresh debate online after criticizing celebrities who planned to attend Monday night’s 2026 Met Gala, questioning the event’s association with billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The backlash began after social media commentator Meredith Lynch posted a video on May 1 urging celebrities to reconsider attending the high-profile fundraiser, citing Bezos’ involvement as an honorary co-chair alongside Lauren Sánchez Bezos. Lynch acknowledged the gala’s role in raising funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art but questioned the optics of its corporate backing.

Henson reacted in the comments a day later (May 2), writing: “I am so confused by some ppl that are going. I am just like WTF ARE WE DOING!?!?!?!” Her response quickly gained traction, adding to a wider conversation about the intersection of celebrity culture, philanthropy and politics.

Screenshot from @meredithmlynch IG post

The actress also reshared posts criticizing Bezos, including claims about working conditions at Amazon warehouses. While such concerns have been widely debated in public discourse, Bezos has not directly responded to Henson’s remarks.

Despite the criticism, the Met Gala went ahead as planned. The 2026 edition, themed “Fashion is Art,” supports the Costume Institute and remains one of the most important fundraising events in the global fashion calendar. A host of high-profile figures attended, including Bad Bunny, Rihanna, Teyana Taylor, Colman Domingo, and Beyoncé, who also served as a co-chair alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

The controversy highlights a recurring tension around the Met Gala, while it generates millions for the arts, it often draws scrutiny over its sponsors and the political or corporate ties behind them. Critics argue that such associations can overshadow the event’s charitable purpose, while supporters maintain that the funding it provides remains essential.