The Glam Tax affects more than Simone Biles and those at the Met Gala 

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

Simone Biles pulled back the curtain on what attending events like the Met Gala costs recently when she vented to the internet about spending thousands on a red carpet look.

“I just need to know if this is normal. I know going outside is expensive as f—k these days, but is it this expensive?” asked Biles in a TikTok. She referenced the inflation many are facing as a potential cause for the premium price tag, “I get prices these days have gone up, but if that’s the new norm, y’all can have it. Ya’ll will never see me at another event. I’m going to sit my a— right here where it’s free. I’ve been kind of spiraling since then,” she added.

@simonebilesowens I will be staying inside for the foreseeable future 🥴 on another note, also kinda wack when they double or triple the price because of your name. this didn’t happen this time but it has before 🤍 my intention isn’t to bash anyone, everyone I work with/have worked with is LOVELY! I’m just curious if this is normal ♬ original sound – Simone Biles

Some protested what they saw as Biles’ tone deafness in the comments section, but others related to her. Biles might not garner sympathy from anyone with a T-Mobile payment arrangement and a thirty-minute lunch break. That’s fair. But what she’s describing is representative of what many women in the workforce face at every income level.

The glam tax is real.

Women pay to show up to work. Those who can’t pay are subject to severe criticism and perceived as less capable. In most cases, if you want the gig, you’ve got to look the part.

The research is clear. A 2020 study from the Journal of Economic Psychology found that those who wear makeup are trusted more in the workplace, even when controlling for perceived attractiveness. Those who wear makeup are seen as having higher social status and as being easier to talk to.

This does not just affect the type of public figures arriving at the Met Gala on the first Monday in May. Hair and makeup are part of the job for many women, from receptionists to financial advisers. They eat up a significant portion of salaries. This expense is not optional, especially if you plan on moving up.

Women who wear makeup are considered more dominant by their peers.

The glam tax is especially prevalent in creative careers.

Not all people at red carpet events, like the Met Gala, are being paid to be there. Some people are striving to eek out a living with a MetroCard and a dream. They need visibility to reach gatekeepers.

People like to spit out platitudes about how it doesn’t matter what you look like if you’re doing a good job, but that’s not true. If it was freckled, grifters wouldn’t be able to slide up and down your timeline floating in credentialless vibes and chiseled cheekbones.

While you’re only seeing the celebrities, there are many everyday people struggling to book their next gig who are paying for their version of glam, so someone will recognize their talent.

Bookkeepers and librarians are judged by their hair and makeup, too.

I recently invested in makeup for a speaking gig because I knew that how I showed up in the room would matter to my colleagues considering me for jobs. I didn’t spend thousands, but it was definitely more than I could afford given the rate of pay for the opportunity. I did it anyway, and I would do it again because I want to work in the future.

The Met Gala is a fundraiser that helps maintain timeless treasures and keep them accessible to the public. It’s also an opportunity for professionals to brand themselves. Screenwriters, curators, conductors, photographers, painters, and others join actors and musicians on fashion’s biggest nights so that they can secure the bag another year at a personal cost.

Not everyone has the chance to partner with sponsors. Some are swiping their own funds to show up in a manner that helps them get jobs. There were working people amongst the billionaires giving up part of their compensation to project success. The creator behind @CrystalUncut walked her followers through the financial resources she invested in networking at the Grammys.

As our society becomes increasingly visually focused, this has spread across career sectors. Dentists and dog walkers are packing on the glam for a chance at a professional advantage.

There was a time when a resume was enough. That time has passed. You’re forced to sell yourself no matter what you do, and making that investment in the merchandise costs.

Keyaira Boone is a nationally recognized writer, columnist, and digital media consultant from Northern New Jersey. With over a decade of experience, she has contributed to ESSENCE, EBONY, Cosmopolitan, and more, covering art, entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. A 2023 Trailblazers in Media Award honoree, she is known for uplifting diverse voices. Boone has also consulted for major brands and interviewed leading figures across Hollywood, following early career work developing community-driven programs at LoveBrownSugar.