Hip-hop producer 9th Wonder set to graduate from NC Central decades after leaving to pursue music: ‘It’s never too late’

Hip-hop producer 9th Wonder is set to reach a long-awaited milestone this week, graduating from North Carolina Central University over three decades after first enrolling.

The Grammy-winning artist, whose real name is Patrick Denard Douthit, shared the news in a personal message on Instagram reflecting on his journey. He described the moment as the fulfillment of a lifelong goal that remained unfinished despite a successful career in music and academia.

“29 years later. What a ride. What a journey,” he wrote, noting that earning a college degree had been at the top of his list since childhood.

“This Saturday, after 26 years of dropping out of school to pursue a dream, I finally get to walk across that stage, at the school where I met friends, family, and even taught students,” he continued.

9th Wonder initially left school to pursue music, eventually becoming one of the most influential producers of his generation. He gained national recognition as part of the group Little Brother and later worked with major artists across hip-hop. His production style helped shape the sound of early 2000s rap.

Beyond music, he built a strong reputation in education. He has taught courses on hip-hop and culture at institutions including Duke University, Wake Forest University and Harvard University, bridging the gap between academia and the music industry.

Despite these achievements, completing his degree remained a personal priority. In his message, he recalled his early days on campus, including time spent in Chidley Hall, highlighting how deeply rooted his connection to NC Central has been over the years.

“It’s been a long time since I first stepped in Chidley Hall, 1st floor Annex, rm 106. 33 years ago to be exact. As the saying goes….its never too late. @9thmadukes , I made it. For real, this time.”

The upcoming commencement represents more than just an academic milestone. For many graduates of historically Black colleges and universities, returning to finish a degree carries deep personal and cultural meaning. In 9th Wonder’s case, it marks the completion of a journey that began decades ago but never lost its importance.

The moment also coincides with a milestone for his family. His daughter, Jada Douthit, is currently a student at Winston-Salem State University and was recently initiated into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc..

As commencement approaches, 9th Wonder reflected on the significance of the occasion, noting that he will now stand alongside students as both an educator and a graduate.

“Congratulations to my students at @dukeuniversity and @wfuniversity, and all the students at @nccueagle , UPENN, @ecsuvikings , @harvard and the @rocnation_school . Your old professor will be joining you as a graduate this commencement season. God is Good,” he concluded.

After years of shaping culture through music and teaching, he is now completing a goal he set long before his rise to fame.