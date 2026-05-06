How a D.C. teacher got Lyft to sponsor her rides during Teacher Appreciation Week

Teacher Appreciation Week has begun, and at least one teacher based in Washington, D.C. is getting to ride to school for free courtesy of Lyft.

Over the weekend, Eliany Puello, a pre-k teacher in Northeast DC, went viral after she made a plea to Uber ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week to potentially comp her rides, since she, like many teachers, relies on rideshares to get to her school.

“I am a DC teacher who Ubers to and from work EVERY SINGLE DAY to pour my heart & knowledge out into my Pre-k babies. All I want for Teacher Appreciation Week next week is for Uber to sponsor my rides for a week. Is that too much to ask for? THRIENDS… help me make this happen!!!” she wrote in a post on Threads.

Sure enough, her thriends came through, and while Uber did not respond, their competitor Lyft stepped up to the plate and offered her a credit on her account.

“We’re not Ub*r, but we love our teachers! Check your dms,” the company replied in the comments.

The exchange has since gone viral, launching the educator and entrepreneur into an unexpected moment. But she told theGrio by phone on Tuesday that the virality of her post has shown her that, “there’s people out here who actually care.”

“And for Lyft to come through, like, message me directly,” she continued, adding, “I was like, me out of all people? But it feels nice. It feels very nice that they chose me, and I’m able to show up to work easier because sometimes we are pinching pennies as teachers.”

Puello, who identifies as Afro-Latina and has been teaching for six years and currently teaches at a charter school in an underserved area of the city, said this gesture from Lyft has helped her immensely.

“This helped me show up for my kids,” she said.

Since her post went viral, other teachers have been wondering how they, too, can get in on any potential ride-share deal, as Lyft has yet to announce a special Teacher Appreciation Week promotion others can make use of.

“I have seen other teachers post similar things, and I try to repost their stuff, you know, so they can also get a piece of the cake,” Puello said, adding, “We don’t gatekeep around here. I like to help other teachers out.”

Lyft did not immediately respond to theGrio’s request for comment.

When asked what she hopes others take away from this unexpected Teacher Appreciation Week blessing, Puello said she hopes others realize how integral the “village” is for a young student, even if that means making sure their educators can get to work.

“I feel like when the parents and others feed into the children, it shows,” she explained. “It takes a village to really build up students. So just be there. Support kids as best as you can, whether that’s giving them resources, donating to their school, whatever it is, putting them in activities, just doing things that they’ll always remember, because you never know how you can impact a child.”

Teachers’ Appreciation Week, which runs now through Friday, May 8, was initially established in 1984 by the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) to celebrate teachers’ dedication through the school year. Over time, the week has evolved into a way to raise awareness of the challenges educators face—and to offer tangible support to a profession that remains among the most under-resourced and underpaid.

While it’s unclear whether Lyft will introduce additional promotions, a range of other deals are already available through the end of the week, including free breakfasts, discounts on classroom supplies, and streaming service offers. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals currently available for teachers.

(Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

Just this week

Chick-fil-A – While they are not doing a nationwide promotion, some area locations are offering promotions, so check your local Chick-fil-A.

Chipotle – The fast-casual Mexican restaurant is offering 100,000 free meals to teachers and educators. Sign up for a chance to win now through May 12.

Whataburger – The burger chain is giving free breakfast nationwide to teachers and school staff on Thursday, May 7, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. local time. Check with your local Whataburger for exact timing, as promotion hours may vary by location.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Teachers and school staff get 20% off their dine-in order now through May 10 with a valid school ID.

Nuuly – Enjoy 29% off of their monthly subscription and receive a new set of clothes for $70. All you need to do is verify that you are a teacher through SheerID to unlock the offer.

Rothy’s – Step in style and comfort next year by enjoying 20% off at checkout.

Stitch Fix – The online styling service is offering $40 off their first “fix” to teachers.

Target – teachers can save 10% or more through the store’s Target Circle program now through Saturday, May 9.

(Adobe photo stock)

Year round

Canva – Verified teachers can get Canva Premium for free and use endless of templates and design tools for their projects.

Peacock – Catch up on your streaming with 12 months of Peacock Premium for just $6.99.

Tarte – Tarte offers K-12 teachers who verify their profession a 40% discount on its entire website all year long.

Yeti – Teachers can save 15% off Yeti products all year long on yeti.com through id.me!