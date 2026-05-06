Larenz Tate hopes Black men do not take Black women’s loyalty for granted.

The 50-year-old actor recently opened up about his nearly 20-year marriage to his wife, Tomasina, and his thoughts on Black love.

“Black love is unconditional,” Tate told People magazine. “The support of Black women is so special because of their loyalty.”

And that “loyalty,” the “Michael” star added, “is something Black men should never take for granted. The love is unwavering.”

Tate’s perspective arrives at a time when the romantic dynamic between Black men and Black women has been front and center after a month with an uptick of violence against Black women at the hands of their Black partners, and the discourse that has swirled in the aftermath of Megan Thee Stallion announcing her split from Klay Thompson.

Since April, several camps have arrived online, one from the perspective that figures like Megan are less deserving of a monogamous relationship, and another calling out the high-profile instances of violence against and disrespect towards Black women. It’s reached the point where people are debating whether Megan is the new litmus test for relationships.

“I always say this to our people when I talk to Black men and Black women: I feel like certainly there’s a healing that we need to have in general,” the “Love Jones” star continued.

“A lot of times, we’ve heard so many different things. ‘You can’t trust this, you can’t trust that with a Black man or a Black woman,’” he said, adding, “And we are here to dispel all that. Black love is love that is unconditional, love that is meaningful and love that is real.”

The actor shared that he’s trying to teach his sons this same message.

“You can love whoever you want. I tell my boys the same way: love whoever, but always give Black women a chance and allow Black women to give you a chance. Experience it and see what it is. Give it an opportunity.” Adds Tate, “And so far, so good.”

When discussing his marriage further, the actor shared his philosophy on how he stays grounded.

“I feel like when it comes to relationships, everything has to be what you want it to be. I can’t have the same marriage or relationship that you might have,” he explained. “It has to be unique to myself and my wife because I’m not married to the rest of the world. I’m married to Tomasina and we do what we do, how we do it.”