Megan Thee Stallion opens up about living ‘two different lives’ and how her late grandmother kept her grounded

There’s Megan Pete, the girl from Houston who put herself through an HBCU, finished her degree in health administration, and became the first millionaire in a family of teachers and veterans. Then there’s Megan Thee Stallion, the chart-topping, sold-out-show-running, Hotties-for-life-having force of nature the world fell in love with. And for a long time, those two personas were bleeding into each other in ways that didn’t feel healthy for the woman carrying them.

“I’m the first person in my family to be a millionaire,” she told Entrepreneur magazine. “I come from a lot of teachers. My uncle was in the military. These are real, necessary jobs. I think I’m the first person in my family to say, ‘I want to be a musician. I’m going to go for it, guys.’ And I know what it feels like to struggle. I know what it feels like to not be so sure about what’s going to happen tomorrow. I know what it feels like to want something so bad and you’re not sure if you’re going to get it, but you keep working for it.”

Which is exactly why protecting what she’s built, professionally and personally, matters so much to her. In a cover story for Entrepreneur, the 31-year-old rapper opened up about the intentional work it takes to keep her personal and professional lives separate, and the woman who quietly became the foundation of her entire brand.

“I feel like I had to learn how to separate Megan Pete and Megan Thee Stallion,” she said.

It wasn’t always that clean a split. At the height of her rise, Megan noticed something unsettling: even the people who knew her before fame took hold were treating her like a celebrity rather than a person.

“I was Megan Thee Stallion all the time. I was on all the time. And people treated me that way. Like, even people that had known me for so long in my life, they no longer treated me like the Megan that they grew up with. They started treating me like Megan Thee Stallion,” she said. “And I didn’t like that. I’m like, ‘This is so crazy. You know me, so why are we sitting here and you’re recording everything I do? Or why are we talking about other famous people all the time?’ It was hard for me to experience.”

That discomfort pushed her to be more intentional about her relationships, and she quickly learned to distinguish genuine connection from mere proximity.

“I had to learn that, when I go home, I can’t take my whole day with me into my personal life,” she said. “Like, whatever happened to Megan Thee Stallion today, I should not take that home to my real friends and my real relationships and my family. This is two different lives I’m living.”

But protecting Megan Pete is only half the equation. Megan also put real thought into who Megan Thee Stallion would be, and the answer came from the most sacred place she knows: home.

“I want Megan Thee Stallion to be based off of the type of person I am,” she explained. “It’s not me all the time, but it is the gist of what my values are.”

Those values trace back to her late grandmother, whom she called her “Big Mama.” Once an influential matriarch in her community, the “Body” rapper says her grandmother was the kind of woman who always had snacks, a kind word, and a little something for someone in need.

“Everybody in the neighborhood knew my Big Mama,” the rapper recalls. “Everybody could walk by my Big Mama’s house and they know they can talk for however long, and she’d always be nice. She’d tell me, ‘It doesn’t matter where anybody comes from, or what they look like, or who they are. You should always be kind, you should always be nice.'”

That became the blueprint for her career. Underneath all the sauce and swagger is a woman who just wants every person who encounters her to leave feeling a little lighter.

“When I’m interacting with my people and my Hotties, I want them to feel like — when they had that experience with Megan — it don’t matter if they were having a bad day, because once they met me, their day was better,” she said. “They might have felt some type of relief,” she concluded.