Rick Ross and French Montana are facing off in Verzuz. Here’s how to watch

Two of hip-hop’s most decorated collaborators are finally going head to head. Rick Ross and French Montana are set to face off in a Verzuz battle on Thursday, May 7, streaming live at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on Apple Music and the Verzuz Instagram page.

As theGrio previously reported, Verzuz made its highly anticipated return last October with the No Limit Records vs. Cash Money Records matchup, and the Tank and Tyrese battle in March kept the momentum going with a night full of hits and viral moments. USA Today reported that Verzuz is billing the Verzuz showdown as a celebration of the biggest club anthems.

French Montana spoke about what the battle means to him in an interview with Complex. “It’s like student versus the teacher. Rozay is my brother, man. He was one of the people that discovered me when I was coming up,” said the “Unforgettable” and “Pop That” rapper. “It feels good to share the same stage and celebrate with him.” The Verzuz matchup carries that same weight, two artists whose careers have been intertwined for over a decade celebrating together with their catalogs.

This will be Ross’ second time on the Verzuz stage. He previously faced off against 2 Chainz in 2020, one of the platform’s earlier battles before it evolved into full in-person productions. Known for hits like “Aston Martin Music” and “Hustlin’,” Ross brings a deep catalog to the Verzuz matchup. Montana, for his part, has spent years building one of hip-hop’s most consistent runs of features and crossover records.

Verzuz launched during the COVID-19 pandemic as a virtual hit battle between founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and has since grown into one of music’s most-watched live events, with landmark matchups including Brandy vs. Monica, Snoop Dogg vs. DMX and The LOX vs. Dipset at Madison Square Garden.

How to watch: Stream live Thursday, May 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on Apple Music or the Verzuz Instagram page.