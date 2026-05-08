Hey Mama: 5 Black celebs experiencing their first Mother’s Day in 2026

The second Sunday of May is already upon us. Mother’s Day is a day when we often give glory and praise to the women in our lives (or who have sadly departed this earthly plane) for raising us and for being part of some of our earliest memories of what nurturing and support mean. This year, several notable Black celebrities are taking in Mother’s Day differently because either they’re expecting their first bundle of joy, have had their first child, or, in the case of one star on this list, are celebrating an addition to the family after years of wanting a baby of her own.

Take a look at some of the celebs who are celebrating Mother’s Day a bit differently in 2026.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Latto attends the NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SKIMS)

Latto

Atlanta’s “Big Mama” is about to become a mama later this year. After fans had long speculated about her pregnancy, Latto revealed she was indeed with child in the lead-up to her “Big Mama” album. On Friday, Latto revealed the album’s release date and teased a retirement.

“Thank you for everything,” she wrote on X.

5/29

My retirement album

Thank you for everything — BIG MAMA (@Latto) May 8, 2026

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone speaks onstage during the TIME Women of the Year Gala 2026 at The West Hollywood EDITION on March 10, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for TIME)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

The Olympic gold medalist and arguably the most dominant woman in track and field is set to welcome her first child this year with her husband, Andre Levrone Jr. Known for her excellence in the 400 meters, whether it be hurdles or flat, she announced to the world in January that she and Andre were pregnant with their first child.

“Made a human with my favorite human,” she captioned her announcement on Instagram, but not before surprising her husband with the news at 6 a.m.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 18: Bianca Belair announces her pregnancy during WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium on April 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bianca Belair

WWE’s EST was on the shelf injured for a year after her match at WrestleMania 41 and when she made an appearance at WrestleMania 42 last month, she shocked the world by revealing a baby bump to the more than 50,000 fans in attendance. Belair and her husband, WWE superstar Montez Ford, had chronicled their attempts to welcome a child on their Hulu reality TV series. Belair, who is a doting stepmother to Ford’s two children from a previous relationship, is going to have a little EST running around the house in the near future.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 04: Kat Graham walks the red carpet at the CARBONE Dubai launch party at Atlantis The Royal during the restaurant’s opening weekend. CARBONE is a concept from Major Food Group. On October 04, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal/CARBONE)

Kat Graham

The beauty of pregnancy is that you get to enjoy the moment and those months however you see fit. Graham told her 9.9 million Instagram fans she had only one photoshoot while pregnant before giving birth to her first child, a baby boy with her husband, Bryant Wood, in March. While the “Vampire Diaries” star was cast as Diana Ross in the “Michael” biopic, her scenes were sadly left on the cutting-room floor due to “legal considerations.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 20: (L-R) Eric Murphy and Jasmine Page Lawrence attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Jasmin Murphy

The daughter of Martin Lawrence already helped create a comedic royal family when she married Eric Murphy, the son of her father’s “Life” co-star Eddie Murphy. The Murphys then made Martin and Eddie grandparents earlier this year when they welcomed a baby girl named Ari Skye into the world.

“They just had a baby girl. They just had her two weeks ago, or a week ago. Yeah, Ari Skye,” Eddie shared in an interview.