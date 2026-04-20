Eddie Murphy says son Eric and Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin have welcomed their first baby

Eddie Murphy has confirmed a new addition to his family, revealing that his son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter have welcomed their first child together.

Speaking at the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony on April 18, Murphy shared that Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence recently became parents to a baby girl named Ari Skye. According to Murphy, the child was born roughly one to two weeks before his interview with E! News.

“They just had a baby girl. They just had her two weeks ago, or a week ago. Yeah, Ari Skye,” shared Murphy.

The news marks a milestone for both families, bringing together two of Hollywood’s most recognizable comedy legacies. Murphy, a father of 10, reflected on parenthood during the interview, emphasizing that his true legacy lies with his children rather than his decades-long career in entertainment.

He also offered a candid perspective on giving advice to his kids, noting that children tend to learn more from what they observe than from what they are told. His comments came as he was honored for his contributions to film and comedy at the ceremony, which celebrates lifetime achievement in the industry.

The couple, who reportedly married in a private ceremony in 2025, had previously announced they were expecting their first child earlier this year. The pregnancy news was met with excitement from both families, with Lawrence publicly expressing joy about becoming a grandfather.

Jasmin Lawrence, 30, and Eric Murphy, 36, have largely kept their relationship private, though their union has drawn attention due to their famous parents. The birth of Ari Skye now adds a new generation to two influential entertainment families.

While Murphy continues to receive recognition for his work on screen, his latest comments make clear that family remains central to his life. The arrival of his granddaughter highlights a personal milestone that, by his own account, carries more meaning than any professional accolade.