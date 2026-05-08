Jennifer Hudson moved to tears after son’s emotional Mother’s Day surprise: ‘I know it’s special to you’

Jennifer Hudson is known for surprises on her show. On Thursday, she got one of her biggest surprises just in time for Mother’s Day.

While sitting back on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the EGOT winner was informed by her crew that they had something to gift her. That gift came from her son, David, whose mere presence brought his mother to tears.

The 16-year-old son of Hudson and her former fiancé, David Otunga Jr., presented his mother with a cake.

“David!” Hudson exclaimed, clutching her heart, before the two had a big embrace. “Y’all, this is my baby!”

However, the surprises weren’t done. As she held a bouquet given to her by a crew member, David pointed back to the cake and explained its significance.

“This is your mom’s special recipe, so I made it for Mother’s Day,” he told her. “I know it’s special to you. I love you.”

“Thank you! Give me a hug,” Hudson said, once again pulling him in for a hug. “He said he was coming here today, and I’m like, ‘David ain’t got here.’ And then to hear you come out here, you done baked the cake…”

She then told the audience, “My mother always made this pound cake — our family tradition. So for Mother’s Day, birthdays, all special occasions, she always makes it for me. Thank you, baby.”

David’s gesture is a reminder of how tight-knit he and his mother have become over the years, especially as he approaches adulthood. Recently, Hudson partnered with Credit One Bank to help him understand financial literacy.

“Credit education is not often taught in school,” Hudson said in a press release. “And as a mother and advocate of financial literacy, I believe we need to educate the next generation, especially when it comes to understanding how credit works and the importance of using it wisely.”