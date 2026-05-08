Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre return to alma mater in Compton for new high school groundbreaking ceremony

Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre returned to their hometown this week to support a major milestone at Centennial High School in Compton, California, the school both artists once attended, according to Complex.

The two hip-hop icons appeared at a groundbreaking ceremony on May 7 marking the start of construction on a new school building that is expected to serve more than 1,000 students. According to officials, the new facility is projected to be completed by 2029.

The event brought together local leaders, educators and community figures, including rapper and producer Will.i.am and longtime California Congresswoman Maxine Waters. School officials described the ceremony as both a celebration of educational investment and a reflection of Compton’s cultural influence.

During the ceremony, Dr. Dre reflected on his connection to Centennial High School and his upbringing in Compton. The legendary producer, whose real name is Andre Young, joked that he attended the school “sometimes” before transferring during his teenage years. Dre attended Centennial during his freshman year in 1979 before eventually leaving school to pursue music.

He also spoke about the importance of giving back to the city that shaped his career.

“Today isn’t just about a new building, it’s about a new promise kept to the city that made me,” Dre said during remarks at the event.

School board president Micah Ali praised both Dre and Kendrick Lamar for remaining connected to their hometown despite their global success. Ali described Dre as one of Compton’s biggest investors and thanked the artists for supporting local education initiatives.

Kendrick Lamar, a Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper and one of Compton’s most recognizable cultural figures, did not deliver lengthy public remarks during the ceremony, but his presence drew significant attention from students and residents attending the event.

The groundbreaking reflects broader efforts within the Compton Unified School District to modernize aging school facilities and expand opportunities for students in the community.

Centennial High School has long been associated with notable athletes, entertainers and community leaders from Compton. Officials said the new building is intended to provide updated classrooms and educational resources for future generations of students.