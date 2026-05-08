Rihanna’s latest ink is inspired by her children as her best Met Gala moment happened off the carpet

When it comes to tattoos, Rihanna might be one of the most influential people on the planet. Whether it’s her tiny gun tattoo on her right side or her iconic Isis sternum tattoo in tribute to her grandmother, the singer and beauty mogul has ensured each piece of art on her body has a bit of meaning.

Her latest work might be the most sentimental of all.

On Friday (May 8), she revealed a new art piece, this one resting on the back of her thigh and the upper part of her calf. Working with her longtime tattoo artist, Keith McCurdy, the singer decided to honor her three children by tattooing one of their doodles on her as a permanent memory.

“Family tats @badgalriri Designed by her babies,” McCurdy’s post caption read.

The history between Rih and McCurdy is well-documented. Even as she got her latest work, she joked about the “pain” she’s endured in his shop. When asked if she was nervous about their latest session, Rih nodded with a sheepish grin.

Rih stepped out at the Met Gala on Monday with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares her three children, boys Riot, RZA and 8-month-old baby girl Rocki, but her most important moment at the Met wasn’t giving fashion or living up to the night’s theme. Rather, it was her speaking life into “TODAY” co-host Sheinelle Jones.

Jones, holding a microphone with a “TODAY” bedazzled mic flag, was asked the simplest question by Rih: “So what was your day like, today?”

The morning show host, who has dealt with unimaginable grief in the past year with the loss of her husband and grandmother, quickly went from interviewer to interviewee in a role reversal that eventually became the defining moment of the Gala.

“Today was, honestly—hoping that I could meet the moment and catch somebody’s eye contact. So many people, when they’re on the carpet, it’s take, take, take,” Jones told the “ANTI” singer. “My goal was to give back, because I feel like your talent gives to us.”

Rih took the moment to give back to Jones.

“Well, you deserve to be poured into, as well,” she said. “It’s not all about giving into everybody. You deserve to be poured into and you’re beautiful. You’re a Black journalist. And I respect you. I love you for this. And, by the way, your outfit is f-cking fire.”