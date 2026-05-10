‘There’s deals I missed out on’: Ne-Yo says he’s lost business over his polyamourous relationship

Ne-Yo is proudly in a polyamorous relationship, but said that his openness has cost him some business.

“The world is mad at the fact that I’m in a polyamorous relationship. There are people upset,” Ne-Yo, 46, said on the “Sorry We’re Cyrus” podcast this week. He added, “There’s deals that I missed out on because they’re like, ‘We don’t know if we can get behind the whole polyamorous [thing].”

“It’s almost like you can be a great person. You can show respect and appreciation, but the second you do something that they don’t agree with…canceled, you know what I mean? And that just doesn’t make any sense to me,” he told Tish Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus.

Ne-Yo was previously in a monogamous relationship with reality star Crystal Renay. The two were married for seven years before finalizing their divorce in 2023, after Renay claimed the “So Sick” singer fathered a child with another woman.

In the podcast episode, Ne-Yo discussed how, after his marriage, he proposed a different type of relationship with the three women who are now his girlfriends, telling Tish and Brandi that he gave them the option of nonmonogamy instead of “doing stupid stuff” as he had done in past relationships.

On Mother’s Day, the singer posted a tribute to his girlfriends, Arielle, Cristina, and Phoenix Feather, celebrating “about 3 years” together. The crew also has a social media page dedicated to their relationship, called lovein4mation.

“I GET IT NOW. Most can only dream of a love like this,” Ne-Yo wrote on Instagram. “Most can only imagine what it feels like to wake up smiling every morning, walking into whatever the day may bring loving life, knowing your team is strong and the love is real. To most it can only be a fantasy. BUT IT’S OUR REALITY.”

The post continued. “The good has absolutely outweighed the bad in every way. We are not yet what we ultimately need to be, we are ALL works in progress,” he said. “But I will match your effort, I will lead with love and WE will continue to make life lovely for each other. Let em’ say what they want to.We happy over here. And we will continue to be so. I LOVE Y’ALL WITH MY EVERYTHING!!”