Trial date set for man accused of stealing hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music

A man who is accused of stealing several hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music will go to trial on Monday (May 11).

The accused perpetrator, Kelvin Evans, said in March at a plea hearing that “he was ready to go to trial” after rejecting a five-year sentence plea deal offered by prosecutors. Now, if convicted, he faces up to six years in prison.

In July 2025, a choreographer and dancer for Beyoncé named Christopher Grant reported that either one or multiple robbers broke into his 2024 Jeep Wagoneer and took several items, including two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, luxury clothing and accessories, jump drives containing unreleased music, footage plans for her show, and past and future set lists.

Grant and fellow dancer Diandre Blue told Atlanta police that the back window of the vehicle was smashed and their luggage was stolen, including clothes, designer sunglasses, laptops, and a pair of AirPods Max headphones. The incident occurred days before Beyoncé was set to perform at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for her “Cowboy Carter” tour.

Prosecutors said a video of the robbery captured a red 2025 Hyundai Elantra, reportedly connected to the crime.

Evans, 40, was arrested that August and was later indicted in January on several charges, including entering an automobile and criminal trespass for damages totaling less than $500, to which he pleaded not guilty.