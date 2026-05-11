Angel Reese makes WNBA history in Dream debut, reminding fans her impact travels with her

Angel Reese’s Atlanta Dream era is already giving people something to talk about.

In her first regular-season game with the Dream on Saturday, May 9, Reese helped Atlanta pull off a 91-90 comeback win over the Minnesota Lynx, making the kind of late-game play that reminds folks why she has become one of the most-watched players in women’s basketball.

According to , Reese finished her Dream debut with a double-double. OutKick reported that the performance also made Reese the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 50 career double-doubles, hitting the milestone in 65 games and passing the previous mark held by WNBA legend Tina Charles, who did it in 75.

That is not a small footnote. That is history.

Reese ended the night with 11 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. It was not a perfect game. She shot 4-of-11 from the field, committed five turnovers, and had moments where she looked visibly frustrated. But the story of the night was not in perfection; it was in the poise.

With Minnesota trying to steal the game back in the final seconds, Reese blocked Emese Hof’s layup attempt at the buzzer, sealing the win for Atlanta and giving Dream fans a dramatic first look at what she can bring to this team.

“My experience has been great because we got a win,” Reese said after the game, according to OutKick. She also admitted the night was “rough” for her, but credited her teammates with keeping her confident when her offense was not flowing.

That part matters, too.

For Black women athletes, especially ones as visible and dissected as Reese, the conversation often leaves very little room for growth. Every facial expression becomes a debate. Every missed shot becomes a referendum. Every confident moment is treated like too much. But Reese’s debut showed something more layered than the easy hot takes: a young star learning how to impact winning even when everything is not going her way.

That is what great players do.

Atlanta needed all of it. The Dream trailed by as many as 19 points before fighting back. Allisha Gray led the team with 24 points, while Rhyne Howard and Naz Hillmon each added 15. Te-Hina Paopao hit the go-ahead jumper in the closing seconds before Reese finished the job on defense.

For Reese, the moment also marked the official start of a new chapter after being traded from the Chicago Sky to Atlanta in April. The move sent the two-time All-Star to a Dream team with real postseason ambitions and placed her alongside a backcourt that can give her room to rebound, defend, run, and create second-chance opportunities.

Regardless, Reese continues to produce.

Since entering the WNBA, she has built her identity around rebounding, physicality, and a refusal to shrink. That has made her a favorite among fans who see more than stats when they watch her play. They see a young Black woman athlete standing firmly in her confidence, embracing visibility and carrying herself like someone who knows she belongs.

Her Dream debut was another reminder that Reese’s value is not just in highlight clips or viral moments. It is in possessions like Saturday night’s final play, when a game was on the line, and she still found a way to make the stop.

The WNBA season is just getting started, and Atlanta will have plenty to prove. But one game in, Reese has already made history in a new uniform. For the Dream, that sounds like a pretty strong opening statement.