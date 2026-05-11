Kevin Hart and Katt Williams appear to bury years-long feud during Netflix roast

Kevin Hart and Katt Williams may have officially turned the page on one of comedy’s most talked-about rivalries.

The two comedians shared the stage during Netflix’s live roast of Hart on May 10, where years of public tension appeared to come to an end in front of a national audience. Their feud, which has included accusations, public insults and disagreements over careers and industry favoritism, became one of the defining rivalries in stand-up comedy over the past decade.

During the event, Williams surprised viewers by appearing as one of the roast guests. After delivering a set packed with jokes aimed at Hart, the comedian ended his appearance with a hug, prompting Hart to publicly extend an olive branch.

“Me and this man have been at odds for years on years,” Hart told the audience during the broadcast. “I want to move on. Can we move on?”

The feud between the two comedians intensified in recent years. In 2024, Williams accused Hart of being an “industry plant” during the now infamous January 2024 Club Shay Shay interview and claimed Hart took movie roles that could have gone to him. Their tension also dates back to 2017, when Williams criticized comedian Tiffany Haddish’s rapid rise in Hollywood ahead of her starring role alongside Hart in the 2018 film “Night School.” Hart defended Haddish at the time, which escalated the disagreement publicly.

Despite the reconciliation moment, both comedians continued roasting each other throughout the special. Williams joked that Hart “stole everything” from him, while Hart responded by mocking the idea that Williams had supposedly turned down blockbuster films including “Jumanji,” “Ride Along” and “Central Intelligence.”

Still, Hart made it clear that he wanted the rivalry to end.

“The beef is over between me and Katt,” Hart said near the close of the event. “On a serious note, I love the fact that that man showed up tonight. He showed out.”