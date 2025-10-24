Tiffany Haddish is headed to the Motherland on girls trip in new Peacock series ‘Tiffany Haddish Goes Off’

Tiffany Haddish is headed back to the Motherland.

On Thursday, October 23, Peacock released the trailer for a new series, “Tiffany Haddish Goes Off,” featuring the 45-year-old comedian rounding up her friends for a girls’ trip across several countries in Africa, including South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

In the trailer, the comedian pops open a bottle of champagne with her three childhood best friends before she casually suggests, “We should take a trip altogether!”

When one of them asks, “Girl, where are we going?” the scene quickly cuts to another of Haddish, revealing they’re headed to the continent before a whirlwind montage of their adventures.

From breathtaking wildlife encounters and daring excursions to spiritual healing moments and Haddish even testing out some stand-up on the road, the journey looks equal parts wild and heartfelt. And in true Haddish fashion, she teases some wild and potentially chaotic twists, including that she “d— sure didn’t expect to come back married,” before scenes of her in traditional wedding garb.

According to the series’ logline, the six-part docuseries follows Haddish and her three closest childhood girlfriends, Selena Martin, Shermona Long, and Sparkle Clark, as they embark on a four-week adventure together, exploring countries in Africa and their connection to the continent.

The Emmy-winning comedian has long spoken about her east African roots, which she didn’t fully discover until adulthood. Haddish met her father for the first time at age 27 and learned he was from Eritrea—a revelation that profoundly shaped her sense of identity. After his passing, she traveled to his home country for the first time to pay her respects and connect with her extended family.

Since then, Haddish has continued to honor her heritage in meaningful ways, from wearing a custom traditional Eritrean gown at the 2018 Oscars to making return trips to learn more about her culture. In 2019, she officially became an Eritrean citizen.

Viewers of “Tiffany Haddish Goes Off” will get to witness her and crew “bonding, confiding, confessing, and growing,” in a place that has come to have real significance for her, according to the logline. The “raw, vulnerable” candid version of Haddish depicted in the show will have viewers “crying with laughter and sobbing from heartfelt, relatable, real-time self-healing.”

“Tiffany Haddish Goes Off” will debut on Peacock on Thursday, November 13.