Georgia man sentenced after pleading guilty to theft tied to unreleased Beyoncé music

A Georgia man accused of stealing unreleased music and confidential tour materials connected to Beyoncé has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in connection with the 2025 theft.

According to WDRW, Kelvin Evans pleaded guilty to entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft and criminal trespass. The plea came after Evans had previously rejected a plea agreement in March 2026 and initially maintained his innocence.

On May 12, Evans waived his right to a trial and was sentenced to five years. Under the sentence, he will serve two years in prison, while the remaining time will be completed on probation. He was also ordered to avoid contact with the victims involved in the case and stay away from the location where the theft occurred.

The incident dates back to July 8, 2025, when members of Beyoncé’s tour team reported a break-in involving a rented vehicle parked inside a garage on Krog Street NE in Atlanta. At the time, the singer was in the city performing four shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of her “Cowboy Carter” tour.

Authorities said several valuable items were stolen from the vehicle, including jump drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music, show plans and a MacBook Pro laptop. The missing digital files reportedly included unpublished tracks and sensitive production material tied to the tour.

Investigators later connected Evans to the crime using surveillance footage and vehicle tracking evidence. Police said a vehicle allegedly used during the theft was captured on security cameras near the scene. Evans was first arrested in August 2025 for violating parole before being formally charged in connection with the theft the following month.

The case drew significant public attention because of the involvement of unreleased music from one of the world’s biggest recording artists. While authorities have not publicly confirmed whether all stolen materials were recovered, the guilty plea officially closes one of the more unusual celebrity-related theft investigations tied to a major concert tour in recent years.

Beyoncé has not publicly commented on the sentencing.