Former NBA champion JR Smith pens emotional letter to his 9-year-old self after earning college degree

Former NBA champion JR Smith is opening up about grief, growth and perseverance in a deeply personal message shared after earning his college degree from North Carolina A&T State University on May 9 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

In an emotional Instagram post, Smith wrote a letter addressed to his 9-year-old self, “Earl, 9yr ‘94,” reflecting on childhood struggles, the loss of his grandmother and the academic challenges he faced growing up. The former basketball star, whose full name is Earl Joseph Smith III, graduated in 2026 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Arts focused on African American Culture.

The letter quickly resonated online for its honesty and vulnerability. Smith spoke directly to the younger version of himself, acknowledging the emotional pain he carried after losing his grandmother shortly after his ninth birthday.

“How you doing, kid? You feeling okay?” he wrote. “Heard you lost your grandmother just a few days after your birthday this year. Man, I’m really sorry.”

Smith also reflected on his experience in special education as a child, offering encouragement to the younger version of himself who may have felt isolated or misunderstood in school.

“Being in special education isn’t a death sentence,” Smith wrote. “You just struggle in other areas of life than some kids.”

Smith encouraged his younger self not to measure his worth solely through academics, reminding him that everyone develops different strengths. He also reflected on how resilience and self-belief would shape his future both on and off the court.

The message carried extra weight given Smith’s basketball journey. Selected in the first round of the 2004 NBA Draft, Smith played 16 seasons in the NBA with teams including the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. He won two NBA championships during his career, first with the Cavaliers in 2016 alongside LeBron James and later with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Since retiring from professional basketball, Smith has embraced a different chapter of life. He enrolled at North Carolina A&T in 2021 and also joined the school’s golf team, becoming one of the most recognizable student-athletes in college sports.

In the closing lines of his letter, Smith emphasized that his greatest achievement was not basketball success but becoming a college graduate.

“Don’t let anybody make you believe you aren’t capable of more,” he wrote.

The post has drawn praise from fans, athletes and fellow graduates, many calling it one of Smith’s most inspiring moments since leaving the NBA.