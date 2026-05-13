Steph Curry launches full-ride scholarship program for Bay Area students at Davidson College

Stephen Curry is giving back to the communities that shaped his life through a new scholarship initiative with Davidson College and the Oakland Unified School District.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the Golden State Warriors star announced the creation of the Davidson College Curry Scholars Program, a full-ride scholarship opportunity aimed at students from lower-income communities in California’s Bay Area. Beginning with the fall 2027 semester, the program will select between five and 10 students annually to attend Davidson College in North Carolina with all major expenses covered.

According to Davidson, the scholarship includes tuition, housing, meals, books, fees, a computer allowance and an all-expenses-paid campus visit during students’ senior year of high school.

Curry, who attended Davidson from 2006 to 2009 before entering the NBA Draft, said the college played a major role in shaping him beyond basketball.

“Davidson is where I learned what kind of person I want to be as much as I learned about basketball,” Curry said in a statement. “It means so much to me to help high-achieving students from the Oakland area not just get a chance to go to college, but to learn, explore and grow as a human being like I was able to do.”

Curry became a national star during Davidson’s 2008 NCAA Tournament run to the Elite Eight. He later developed into one of the NBA’s most decorated players, winning four championships, two league MVP awards and becoming a 12-time All-Star with the Golden State Warriors.

Although Curry left Davidson early for the NBA in 2009, he completed his degree years later and graduated in 2022. During that ceremony, Davidson also retired his iconic No. 30 jersey and inducted him into the school’s Hall of Fame.

The scholarship program will work closely with the Oakland Unified School District and nonprofit organization College Track to identify eligible students. Davidson officials said the initiative aligns with the college’s ongoing effort to recruit more first-generation and underrepresented students.

Davidson College President Doug Hicks praised Curry’s commitment to education and community impact, calling the partnership an opportunity to help students “lead and serve.”

Applications for the first group of Curry Scholars are expected to open ahead of the 2027 academic year.